Arizona reported 563 confirmed CCP virus cases, which causes the disease COVID-19, but no deaths for the second straight day.

Related hospitalizations rose with 928 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds on Monday, up from 919 on Sunday. It’s far below the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11.

French Patients in ICU Highest Since End November

The number of people in intensive care in France who have the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus is at the highest level since the end of November, health officials said on Tuesday as new infections rose slightly to 23,302 from 22,857 a week ago.

The new cases pushed the cumulative total since the start of the pandemic a year ago to 3.93 million, the health ministry reported, and the seven-day moving average of new cases was virtually steady at 21,333.

White House: States Get 900,000 More Vaccine Doses Next Week

The United States is making an additional 900,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available to states and pharmacy partners this week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that states and territories will receive 15.8 million doses of the two-shot vaccines, up from 15.2 million last week. Another 2.7 million doses will be distributed through the federal pharmacy program this week.

England’s Chief Medical Officer: Another Surge Predicted

All the modeling suggests another surge of the CCP virus will happen, England’s chief medical officer told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Talking via video link at a meeting of the UK Parliament’s science and technology committee, professor Chris Whitty said that infection rates will rise again as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

Hungary Sets Records for Hospitals, Deaths

Hungary set records Tuesday for the number of CCP virus patients being treated in Hungarian hospitals amid a powerful surge in cases.

Nearly 350 people in Hungary were hospitalized with the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of hospitalizations on Tuesday to 8,270, breaking the previous record of 8,045 set on Dec. 8. The number of patients on ventilators also set a new record with 833. Health care experts say it could soon reach the threshold of 1,000, the maximum number of critical patients the country’s health system can handle.

Aviation Industry Urges Biden to Back Health Credentials

Major U.S. aviation, travel, and aerospace groups on Monday joined airline unions in urging the Biden administration to help establish temporary COVID-19 health credentials to boost travel, which has been hard-hit by the CCP virus pandemic.

In a letter to the White House COVID-19 recovery coordinator Jeff Zients, trade group Airlines for America, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. Travel Association, and 24 other groups urged the administration to work with industry to “quickly develop uniform, targeted federal guidance for temporary COVID-19 health credentials (CHC) covering both tests and vaccinations.”

Canada Set to Mourn Victims, Salute Health Workers on March 11

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would commemorate the country’s more than 22,000 COVID-19 victims on Thursday and pay tribute to those fighting the virus.

The government declared a “National Day of Observance” on March 11 inviting Canadians “to join together in honoring the memory of those we have lost, and the people they left behind,” Trudeau said in a statement on Monday.

New Mexico Officials Say Schools Can Fully Reopen April 5

New Mexico is clearing the way for schools to reopen next month as vaccine eligibility is expanding to include shots for all teachers and other educators.

State education officials announced that five-day-a-week in-class programs would be open to those who want them. Districts also will be required to provide virtual learning options for students who opt-out.

Highly Transmissible Variant Present in Hawaii

Hawaii has detected a new CCP virus variant in the islands, one that first emerged in South Africa.

The state Department of Health said the virus, which has technical name B.1.351 was found in an Oahu resident with no travel history. Some tests suggest the variant may be less susceptible to antibody drugs or antibody-rich blood from COVID-19 survivors.

LA Teachers Warned Not To Share Vacation Pictures As Union Resists ‘Premature’ Return to Classrooms

Los Angeles teachers were told recently not to share pictures if they choose to travel for Spring Break, as their union fights against what it deems a “premature” return to in-person instruction.

In a message posted in a private United Teachers Los Angeles Facebook group, teachers were told, “If you are planning any trips for Spring Break, please keep that off of Social Media.”

Alexander Zhang, Zachary Stieber, The Canadian Press, Reuters, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

