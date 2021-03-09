https://www.lifezette.com/2021/03/michelle-obama-is-set-to-be-inducted-into-the-national-womens-hall-of-fame/

It was announced on Monday that former first lady Michelle Obama is going to be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame (NWHF) in October of this year.

The organization released a statement saying that it “will celebrate the inclusion of these extraordinary women into the Hall at the biennial in-person induction ceremony on October 2, 2021 at the NWHF’s new home, the recently revitalized 1844 Seneca Knitting Mill building.”

The full list of new inductees were released on social media that same day.

The NWHF is excited to announce our 2021 Inductees!

Octavia Butler

Judy Chicago

Katherine Johnson

Joy Harjo

Rebecca Halstead

Emily Howland

Indra Nooyi @IndraNooyi

Michelle Obama

Mia Hamm

For more informationhttps://t.co/2eOe8o82bv#GreatWomen2021 #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2021 pic.twitter.com/gggqkMVfjs — National Women’s Hall of Fame (@WomenoftheHall) March 8, 2021

Michelle was described by the organization as an advocate, author, lawyer, and “one of the most influential and iconic women of the 21st century.”

“During her eight years as First Lady, Michelle Obama she helped create the most welcoming and inclusive White House in history, transforming the White House into the ‘People’s House,’” the NWHF said, according to CBS News. “Since leaving the White House, she has continued to have a profound public impact.”

“Both in and out of the White House, Michelle Obama has accomplished her initiatives and so much more—becoming an advocate for healthy families, service members and their families, higher education, international adolescent girls’ education, and serving as a role model for women and young girls everywhere,” the organization added.

This comes days after Michelle claimed in an interview with “Good Morning America” that she sees herself as “someone that is comfortable getting out of the way so that the next generation can take the seat that I’m sitting in.”