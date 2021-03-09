https://www.lifezette.com/2021/03/michelle-obama-is-set-to-be-inducted-into-the-national-womens-hall-of-fame/
It was announced on Monday that former first lady Michelle Obama is going to be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame (NWHF) in October of this year.
The organization released a statement saying that it “will celebrate the inclusion of these extraordinary women into the Hall at the biennial in-person induction ceremony on October 2, 2021 at the NWHF’s new home, the recently revitalized 1844 Seneca Knitting Mill building.”
The full list of new inductees were released on social media that same day.
The NWHF is excited to announce our 2021 Inductees!
Octavia Butler
Judy Chicago
Katherine Johnson
Joy Harjo
Rebecca Halstead
Emily Howland
Indra Nooyi @IndraNooyi
Michelle Obama
Mia Hamm
For more informationhttps://t.co/2eOe8o82bv#GreatWomen2021 #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2021 pic.twitter.com/gggqkMVfjs
— National Women’s Hall of Fame (@WomenoftheHall) March 8, 2021
Michelle was described by the organization as an advocate, author, lawyer, and “one of the most influential and iconic women of the 21st century.”
“During her eight years as First Lady, Michelle Obama she helped create the most welcoming and inclusive White House in history, transforming the White House into the ‘People’s House,’” the NWHF said, according to CBS News. “Since leaving the White House, she has continued to have a profound public impact.”
“Both in and out of the White House, Michelle Obama has accomplished her initiatives and so much more—becoming an advocate for healthy families, service members and their families, higher education, international adolescent girls’ education, and serving as a role model for women and young girls everywhere,” the organization added.
This comes days after Michelle claimed in an interview with “Good Morning America” that she sees herself as “someone that is comfortable getting out of the way so that the next generation can take the seat that I’m sitting in.”
“They are our hope,” Michelle said of future generations. “They are not jaded yet. They are not beaten down by what they’re supposed to be. They are still wide open.”
Michelle also talked about her alleged memories of attending the inauguration of Joe Biden right after the Capitol riots.
“The mood was wonderful, but it was also mixed,” Michelle said. “I think everyone was concerned about more riots, but we were assured that things were under control.”
“When you see fellow Americans storming the Capitol, that, you know, that sits with you, so that reality was with us on that stage,” she added. “But to watch our friend Joe Biden and Jill [Biden] stand there with their beautiful family, to see [Vice President Kamala Harris] and her family standing there, brave and bold, knowing that they were taking on a massive amount of responsibility to get this country back on track.”