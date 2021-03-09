https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/09/bari-weiss-writes-about-affluent-parents-organizing-in-secret-against-elite-prep-schools-going-anti-racist/

Bari Weiss, who was too conservative for the liberals in the newsroom at the New York Times, has a great piece out Tuesday in the City Journal about some of the most elite prep schools going woke and the struggle some parents are having trying to find their kids an education without liberal indoctrination.

Take Harvard-Westlake in Los Angeles:

 … it strikes them as something more than ironic that a school that costs more than $40,000 a year—a school with Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s right hand, and Sarah Murdoch, wife of Lachlan and Rupert’s daughter-in-law, on its board—is teaching students that capitalism is evil.

For most parents, the demonization of capitalism is the least of it. They say that their children tell them they’re afraid to speak up in class. Most of all, they worry that the school’s new plan to become an “anti-racist institution”—unveiled this July, in a 20-page document—is making their kids fixate on race and attach importance to it in ways that strike them as grotesque.

Speaking of “anti-racism,” check out what they’ve done to Newton’s laws of physics at Fieldston:

And this article is just about elite private schools — as we well know, public school districts are pursuing the same goal: the destruction of education. Focusing on getting the “right” answer in math class? That’s white supremacy in action. Meanwhile, China laughs.

