Bari Weiss, who was too conservative for the liberals in the newsroom at the New York Times, has a great piece out Tuesday in the City Journal about some of the most elite prep schools going woke and the struggle some parents are having trying to find their kids an education without liberal indoctrination.

Take Harvard-Westlake in Los Angeles:

… it strikes them as something more than ironic that a school that costs more than $40,000 a year—a school with Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s right hand, and Sarah Murdoch, wife of Lachlan and Rupert’s daughter-in-law, on its board—is teaching students that capitalism is evil. For most parents, the demonization of capitalism is the least of it. They say that their children tell them they’re afraid to speak up in class. Most of all, they worry that the school’s new plan to become an “anti-racist institution”—unveiled this July, in a 20-page document—is making their kids fixate on race and attach importance to it in ways that strike them as grotesque.

Speaking of “anti-racism,” check out what they’ve done to Newton’s laws of physics at Fieldston:

“‘We don’t call them Newton’s laws anymore,’ an upperclassman at the school informs me. ‘We call them the three fundamental laws of physics… to ‘decenter whiteness,’ and we need to acknowledge that there’s more than just Newton in physics.’” https://t.co/HDrWa7WFBT — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) March 10, 2021

“He doesn’t have a problem with the school making greater efforts to redress past wrongs…What he has a problem with is a movement that tells his children that America is a bad country and that they bear collective racial guilt.”https://t.co/Ipej6rk8Ex — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 9, 2021

“The idea of lying in order to please a teacher seems like a phenomenon from the Soviet Union. But the high schoolers said that they do versions of this, including parroting views they don’t believe in assignments so that their grades don’t suffer”https://t.co/Ipej6rk8Ex — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 9, 2021

“One private school parent, born in a Communist nation, tells me: ‘I came to this country escaping the very same fear of retaliation that now my own child feels,'” writes @bariweiss. https://t.co/aDWUVe52W8 — City Journal (@CityJournal) March 9, 2021

What’s this “centering” stuff? Cults always have their own internal lingo. https://t.co/42K0urZYGb — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 10, 2021

It’s hard to say if the appropriate historical precedent for this self-immolation via woke insanity are the Salem witch trials, the cultural revolution under Mao, or the collective suicide of Jim Jones & the People’s Temple. — Erik Simon (@erikbiz) March 10, 2021

A problem with this mentality is that it somehow suggests that Newton’s miraculous discoveries are not the proper patrimony of simply all human beings — as if the transcendent beauty of the world somehow depends on who is (peerlessly) first seeing it. https://t.co/BqUB5EBB0K — Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) March 10, 2021

Newton would have wanted his whiteness decentered. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 10, 2021

The more they try to be ‘anti-racist,’ the more profoundly racist they are in practice. https://t.co/T4rCBflbBb — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 10, 2021

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but erasing the names of white Western men from scientific concepts and giving them more abstract names is LITERALLY WHAT HAPPENED DURING THE CULTURAL REVOLUTION IN CHINA. Liu Cixin even mentions it in the Three Body Problem. https://t.co/If77QC19Df — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 10, 2021

Here’s the excerpt. Stood out to me the first time I read this. pic.twitter.com/lLmHcuRWVf — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 10, 2021

The people who need to hear it don’t care. — David Gaw (@davidgaw) March 10, 2021

Everyone. Everyone needs to hear this. — Scott Gaspari (@sgaspari) March 10, 2021

It sounds more like “decentering” reality unfortunately. — Shawn (@Shawn_on_Games) March 10, 2021

When will this insanity end. This obsession with racially dissecting every aspect of society. Since Isaac Newton at a minimum helped us understand physics, why would we not recognize him for that..he spelled out the laws. There’s no racial argument here. — Andrew’s Vegan (@AndrewsVegan1) March 9, 2021

I’m trying like hell to figure out why Newton being white is a problem. — Doctor Who? (@GiacomoJoust) March 10, 2021

Imagine paying 50K a year to be told either that you’re a white oppressor or a POC who is stamped from birth and can never move freely through the world. I suppose I should not kink-shame but I can’t help it in this case. — techLurker (@lurker_tech) March 9, 2021

“We” being race obsessed America. Fortunately the rest of the sane civilised world doesn’t see everything through a racist prism. America has become a global laughing stock… a joke. A race-obsessed social dystopia — Cranky old bastard -_- (@Murphybear64) March 9, 2021

We need to make new education and media institutions. These have failed. — twocitizenships (@twocitizenships) March 9, 2021

These parents are cowards. These ideas are insane. Pull your kids from these “elite” schools. What will continued exposure to goofy ideas do for their kids’ future, ability to think critically and engage in thoughtful informed discourse if the parents are hiding in public? — The Dumbest Money / Bringer of Shrubbery (@joshuakahn) March 9, 2021

And this article is just about elite private schools — as we well know, public school districts are pursuing the same goal: the destruction of education. Focusing on getting the “right” answer in math class? That’s white supremacy in action. Meanwhile, China laughs.

