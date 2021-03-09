http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zIFZR4CJSpM/

A top aide to President Joe Biden described the coronavirus as “the best thing that ever happened to him,” according to a recently released book.

The book, Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency, details how Biden adviser Anita Dunn made the remark in private to a campaign “associate.”

The book’s authors, Jonathan Allen of NBC News and Amie Parnes of the Hill, said Dunn’s comments were what “campaign officials believed but would never say in public.”

Dunn’s comments were first reported by the Guardian after the paper obtained an early release copy of the book.

An experienced Democrat campaign operative, Dunn also worked as a public relations guru for disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Dunn joined the Biden administration as a senior adviser after playing a similar role on his 2020 campaign.

She previously served as a White House adviser to former President Barack Obama and held the position of communications director in his administration, and worked on his 2008 and 2012 campaigns.

According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, there have been more than 117 million coronavirus cases recorded globally, with more than 2.6 million deaths as of Tuesday morning.

