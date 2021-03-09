https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-double-masking-at-hardware-store/

Biden Handlers Push Reporters Out of Hardware Store

Aides to President Biden hurried the traveling press corps away as they shouted questions at an unresponsive commander-in-chief Tuesday — his 48th day in office without holding a solo press conference.

The incident occurred toward the end of a visit by Biden to W.S. Jenks & Son, a hardware store in the nation’s capital that benefited from his temporary extension for smaller businesses of the Paycheck Protection Program.

After quietly watching Biden interact with store owners and employees for about 10 minutes, reporters began shouting a series of questions at him to no avail. Immediately after, handlers for the 46th president began yelling back assertively, “Come on, press, you gotta go,” as the entire gaggle of reporters was quickly removed.

Biden, who was standing about 15 to 20 feet away from the press pool, did not flinch or answer a single one of the myriad shouted questions, including one on the burgeoning immigration crisis at the southern border.

Biden has gone longer than his 15 most recent predecessors — going back 100 years — without taking questions from the press in the more official forum. All 15 prior presidents held a solo press conference within 33 days of taking office, according to a CNN analysis of data from the American Presidency Project.