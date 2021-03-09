https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/biden-implementing-obamas-insane-middle-east-policies-release-billions-iran-pay-saudi-bill-iran-attacks-saudi-oil/

The Biden Administration announced today that it approved the release of $3 Billion of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, and South Korea:

Breitbart reported that at about the same time, Iran-backed rebels attacked a Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure:

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi insurgents launched a major attack on the oil infrastructure of Saudi Arabia on Sunday, sending a swarm of missiles and armed drones to attack a vital Saudi Aramco facility. TRENDING: Sore Loser Hillary Clinton Trashes Trump Supporters, ‘The Republican Party Turned Themselves Into a Cult’ (VIDEO) The Saudi government said the attack was repelled without casualties or serious damage. “Such acts of sabotage do not only target the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but also the security and stability of energy supplies to the world, and therefore, the global economy,” the Saudi energy ministry said of the attack, which prompted a spike in worldwide oil prices Monday. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the strike and said they attacked military targets in three Saudi cities in addition to the civilian oil facility, describing their apparently thwarted strike as a “broad joint offensive operation” that involved 14 drones and eight ballistic missiles. The Houthis claimed the attack was successful and “precise” despite reports of zero damage and zero casualties.

In response to this, the Biden Administration announced they would support Saudi Arabia per OANN:

The United States said on Monday it is committed to defending Saudi Arabia following drone and missile attacks claimed by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement, including on a Saudi facility vital to oil exports. Saudi authorities said there were no casualties or property losses from Sunday’s attacks targeting an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, site of a refinery and the world’s biggest offshore oil loading facility, and a residential compound in Dhahran used by state-controlled oil giant Saudi Aramco. The attacks, which drove Brent crude prices above $70 a barrel to their highest since January 2020, come at a time of friction in the decades-old alliance between Saudi Arabia and the United States as President Joe Biden puts pressure on Riyadh over its human rights record and the ruinous Yemen war.

These insane policies which were the same insane policies from the Obama Administration guarantee bloodshed in the Middle East with the US paying the bill for both sides. Nobody voted for these insane Middle East policies.

