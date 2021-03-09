https://headlineusa.com/biden-admin-claims-crowding-migrant-kids-in-shipping-containers-is-humane/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-admin-claims-crowding-migrant-kids-in-shipping-containers-is-humane

The Biden White House is attempting to defend the detainment of children at the southern border — a policy Democrats once blasted former president Donald Trump for — as the “humane and moral thing to do.”

When the Trump administration opened surge facilities dedicated to temporarily housing unaccompanied migrant children, a practice pioneered by former president Barack Obama, leftists claimed Trump was locking “kids in cages.”

But now, it’s the only “safe and humane” option, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“We’ve made a policy decision as an administration that the humane and moral approach is to keep these kids safe and get them into facilities that are safe,” Psaki said during a press briefing this week. “It is an area of policy discussion, how will we continue to accommodate, in a safe and humane way, these kids.”

Jen Psaki just admitted to putting more kids into cages at the border and explained that it is a “policy decision as an administration.” pic.twitter.com/U9ZUNXm99S — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 8, 2021

“Our objective remains moving them as quickly as possible out of the Border Patrol facilities,” Psaki continued. “[But] in order to do that, we need to have shelter facilities that are safe, that have access to educational resources, legal resources, health and medical resources, and we need to ensure that we have capacity to do that.”

Several leftists have argued against reopening the detention facilities, but Psaki insisted last month that Biden’s camps are nothing like Trump’s.

“This is not kids being kept in cages,” she claimed. “This is a facility being opened that is going to follow the standards of other HHS facilities.”

Critics pointed out that images of Biden’s facilities look much worse than actual cages:

Bruh Joe Biden is keeping children in caged shipping containers. pic.twitter.com/BI0VjOiRvW — mitrebox (@mitrebox) February 23, 2021

