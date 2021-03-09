https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/03/09/press-secretary-jen-psaki-questioned-about-scale-of-border-crisis-not-our-program/

I have multiple theories but one is that they’re intentionally giving Biden the bad policies AND giving him a bad team. Basically setting him up to be unpopular with no way to get out of it. Then Kamala comes in and replaces “key figures” and gets to look like the good guy.

In their minds this is genius, manufacture a crisis then manufacture a savior.

It won’t work because Kamala can’t pull it off any better than Joe could. She’s toxic. She can speak but it has the same effect as Joe’s random outbursts. Instead of “come on, man!” she just goes into insane laughter.

But the evidence fits. Notice how Kamala NEVER speaks with Joe, only on her own and rarely at that. Almost as if she doesn’t want to be associated with the Biden presidency.

