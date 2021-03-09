https://thepostmillennial.com/joe-biden-seen-wearing-double-masks

President Joe Biden was seen double-masking on a visit to a small business in Washington, DC. When press tried to ask him questions, he would not take them. Reporters shouted questions about the problems at the US-Mexico border, but they were rushed out.

It was reported that it has been “48 days and counting” since Biden took office and has not given a formal press conference where press could ask questions of the president and expect answers.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden has taken questions from reporters 40 times, but this has not been enough for press, who say that he hasn’t actually answered their questions and they are always hurried from the room, as they were today at that small business visit in Washington, DC.

It was at the end of January that Fauci said there is “no data that indicates” wearing two masks will prevent contagion better than one.

“There are many people who feel, if you really want to have an extra little bit of protection, maybe I should put two masks on. There’s nothing wrong with that, but there’s no data that indicates that that [double masking] is going to make a difference, and that is why the CDC has not changed their recommendation,” Fauci said.

While initially at the beginning of the pandemic the CDC and World Health Organization guidance was that people should not wear face masks, that morphed throughout the spring and summer.

The CDC then advised mask-wearing, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads up the coronavirus task force, has advocated for two masks.

In New York City, double masks are required to enter federal court houses. California Governor Gavin Newsom advised people to wear two masks as well, noting that the state would not be following Texas’ example of lifting the mask mandates. New York’s health commissioner also advised in favor of double masking, as did the CDC.

Biden made masking wearing a key component of his fight against the pandemic, urging Americans to all wear face masks during his first 100 days in office. He asked states to impose mask mandates on their residents, and while many did, many are now lifting those mandates.

It was on Friday that Psaki said, basically, that Biden was too busy to take questions from reporters given the twin crises of the pandemic and the economy that he is grappling with.



