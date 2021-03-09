https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/biden-white-house-moved-portraits-bush-clinton-prominent-places-tucked-away-trump/

The Biden administration has moved portraits of presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton back to prominent locations after they were moved out of the way by President Donald Trump.

Trump had moved the portraits to the Old Family Dining Room, a rarely used space that is mostly used for storing furniture and tablecloths.

On Monday, CNN reported that the White House returned them to the Grand Foyer of the Executive Mansion within hours of when Biden took office.

“The portraits were returned to their traditional locations in the Cross Hall on Inauguration Day by the Office of the Curator,” a White House spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

Usually, more recent presidents and ones with major historical significance hang in the most prominent places. Bush and Clinton are the most recent with portraits, as the Barack Obama White House portrait has still not been unveiled.

Trump had replaced the Bush portrait with one of William McKinley, the nation’s 25th president, who was assassinated in 1901, and the Clinton portrait with one of Theodore Roosevelt, who succeeded McKinley.

