Joe Biden’s two dogs have gone to the dogs.

The canines have been kicked out of the White House, after less than two months of living there with the new president and his family, according to a CNN report.

The two German Shepherds belonging to Joe and Jill Biden have been shipped back to the Biden family home in Wilmington, Delaware, after an alleged “biting incident” involving Major, the younger of the two dogs, and a member of the White House security detail. That’s according to a news report from CNN on Tuesday morning.

The two German Shepherds belonging to President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were returned to the Biden family home in Delaware last week after aggressive behavior at the White House involving Major Biden, two sources with knowledge tell CNN https://t.co/gZOftxo4ss — CNN (@CNN) March 9, 2021

Biden adopted Major, who is three years old, from a Delaware animal shelter in November 2018.

This young dog “has been known to display agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at staff and security,” CNN reported, citing individuals who shared details of the dog’s White House shenanigans with the cable news outlet.

The other dog, Champ, is about 13 years old and is slower physically due to age.

The two dogs have lived at the White House since shortly after the inauguration.

A person familiar with the animals’ schedule confirmed to CNN that the dogs are both in Delaware, but also said they’ve been known to stay at the Delaware house with “minders” while first lady Jill Biden is out of town. She left Monday on a two-day trip to military bases.

Jill Biden admitted in a recent interview that Major—the pooch involved in the alleged aggressive incident—has been caught jumping on White House furniture.

“I’ve been getting obsessed with getting our dogs settled because we have an old dog and we have a very young dog,” Jill Biden told Kelly Clarkson in February during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” as CNN also noted. “[The dogs] have to take the elevator, they’re not used to that, and they have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them. So that’s what I’ve been obsessed with, getting everybody settled and calm.”

Those of us who love our dogs know that energetic young animals can be rambunctious—but a report about biting behavior raises questions.

For more information and reaction, check out these tweets about the story.

Biden can’t even control his dogs — and you expect him to be able to negotiate with Xi?! — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 9, 2021

sad about the biden dogs. not bc of politics but bc i love dogs. — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) March 9, 2021

President-elect Biden is being examined by an orthopedist after twisting his ankle Saturday while playing with his dog, Major, his office sayshttps://t.co/anwdYxOZLL — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 29, 2020

Maureen Mackey is a writer, editor, web content strategist, and regular contributor to Christian News Journal.

