78-year-old Joe Biden shuffled over to a local hardware store in Washington DC on Tuesday.

A double-masked Joe Biden visited W.S Jenks & Son, the oldest hardware store in DC that benefitted from a PPP loan.

Biden’s handlers aggressively shooed away reporters and prevented them from asking any questions after dementia Joe delivered brief remarks.

Biden’s handlers know that he cannot answer candid questions from reporters because of his severe cognitive decline.

Just yesterday Joe Biden forgot the name of the Pentagon as well as the name of his Defense Secretary…and he was reading from a teleprompter.

“Come on, guys! Come, on press, we’re gonna move out – let’s go!” Biden’s handlers yelled as reporters shouted questions about the crisis at the border.

WATCH:

Biden’s handlers aggressively prevent the press from asking POTUS any questions after his brief remarks at a D.C. hardware store pic.twitter.com/kTXFIe9ERM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 9, 2021

