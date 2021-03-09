https://www.dailywire.com/news/buckingham-palace-responds-following-prince-harry-meghan-markle-interview-with-oprah

Buckingham Palace issued a statement Tuesday following Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The interview, which aired Sunday night, was widely watched and included an allegation that a Royal Family member expressed concerns about the skin color of Markle’s future child.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” announced Buckingham Palace in a statement released late Tuesday afternoon on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” the statement concluded.

BREAKING: Buckingham Palace statement following Meghan and Harry interview: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.” pic.twitter.com/GqiI2djEod — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 9, 2021

The statement comes after Markle told Winfrey that she experienced suicidal thoughts as a member of the Royal Family, and said that a member of the Royal Family had expressed concern to Prince Harry about the skin color of their future first child.

Winfrey: What? Who is having that conversation with you. What? Markle: So, umm Winfrey: There is a conversation — hold, hold up — stop right now Markle: There was several conversations about it. Winfrey: There’s a conversation with you — Markle: With Harry. Winfrey: About how dark your baby is going to be. Markle: Potentially and what that would mean or look like. Winfrey: And you’re not going to tell me who had the conversation. Markle: I think that would be very damaging to them.

Markle declined to identify the member of the Royal Family in question, saying it “would be very damaging to them.” On Monday morning, Winfrey clarified on behalf of Prince Harry the person who had the conversation with him was neither the Queen nor Prince Phillip. He did not identify the person, and Winfrey said she didn’t know either.

Thomas Markle, who is estranged from his daughter Meghan, responded to the race allegation Tuesday by saying that he has “great respect” for the Royal Family and doesn’t believe they’re racist.

“I have great respect for the royals, and I don’t think the British royal family are racist at all. I don’t think the British are racist. I think Los Angeles is racist, California is a racist, but I don’t think the Brits are,” Thomas Markle told ITV, reports Reuters.

“The thing about what colour will the baby be or how dark will the baby be; I’m guessing and hoping it’s just a dumb question from somebody … It could be somebody asked a stupid question. Rather than being a total racist,” he added.

Related: Meghan Claims Racism Prevented Archie From Being A Prince. The Rule Barring His Title Dates To 1917.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

