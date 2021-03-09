https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/business-a-lobbying/542372-burger-king-apologizes-for-women-belong-in-the

Burger King has issued an apology for its tweet on International Women’s Day that read, “Women belong in the kitchen,” which sought to bring attention to the lack of women in professional kitchens.

The company made the tweet on Monday as a way to bring attention to its scholarship program that aims to “help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary dreams.”

The company on Tuesday issued an apology saying the tweet was “wrong.”

“We hear you. We got our initial tweet wrong and we’re sorry. Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20% of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships. We will do better next time,” Burger King tweeted.

The company also said it had deleted the initial tweet due to “abusive comments in the thread.”

Burger King initially stood by its tweet after Twitter users criticized it for using sexist language. The company acknowledged, however, that it had been a “mistake” to not include the explanation for the sexist remark in the initial tweet.

“Our tweet in the UK today was designed to draw attention to the fact that only a small percentage of chefs and head chefs are women. It was our mistake to not include the full explanation in our initial tweet and have adjusted our activity moving forward because we’re sure that when people read the entirety of our commitment, they will share our belief in this important opportunity,” Burger King said in a statement to The Hill.

