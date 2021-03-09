https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/canadian-health-minister-certainly-working-idea-vaccine-passports-g7-partners-video/

It’s the globalist’s dream!

The elites are talking about vaccine passports – something that was a conspiracy just a year ago.

Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu went on CTV recently and announced the G7 countries were working on a vaccine passport.

Patty Hajdu, “We’re certainly working on the idea of vaccine passports with our G7 partners.”

Via Rebel News.

