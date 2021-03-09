https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/542236-candace-owens-announces-new-talk-show

Republican firebrand Candace Owens is getting ready to gab — launching a new talk show that she vows will be a “space for conservatives to feel heard.”

“Candace,” debuting March 19 on conservative media brand The Daily Wire, will be taped in front of a studio audience in Nashville.

“I guess the best way to describe it would be like a late-night talk show,” Owens tells ITK. “It’s going to be funny. It’s going to be lighthearted. I think the most important adjective is it’s going to be hopeful,” she promises.

ADVERTISEMENT

When ITK questions if “lighthearted” and Owens — who’s generated headlines for controversial remarks and criticism involving everyone from singer Harry Styles, to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), to the Black Lives Matter movement — really go hand-in-hand, she replies, “I think people that follow me know that I have a great sense of humor.”

“I’ve always been a person that thinks that you can best communicate an idea through humor,” adds Owens, who gained a following over the years with her YouTube videos and through her social media accounts.

The weekly series will feature the hallmarks of a TV talk show, including a panel, an interview segment and a monologue penned by its host.

Crafting a monologue was how the “Blackout” author says she got started with the idea for the show.

“I just think that people feel lost right now in this moment, not just in America but in Western civilization, everything that’s being covered is so depressing,” Owens says, noting how ITK inquired about COVID-19 prevention measures being taken for the show’s live audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even the late-night talk shows, everybody is obsessed with bad news. And so it becomes very easy to insert yourself as someone that says, ‘Look, this is bad. But here is the silver lining.’ And ‘The Silver Lining’ could have been another name for the show, because that is really what we’re focused on, giving people the silver lining,” she says.

The launch of the new show comes a month after Owens seemingly floated another potential career move: a 2024 White House bid.

“I love America. Thinking about running for President,” she wrote to her more than 2.6 million Twitter followers in February.

“I can say that nothing is off the table. I’ve been one of those people that is one foot in front of the other, and I’ve always said if I felt that my country needed me, I think I would step up to the plate,” she says of a presidential run. But the political commentator says Americans shouldn’t dream of becoming the next commander in chief because “that’s like aspiring to go to war.”

A staunch supporter of former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump vows ‘No more money for RINOS,’ instead encouraging donations to his PAC Federal judge rules ‘QAnon shaman’ too dangerous to be released from jail Pelosi says Capitol riot was one of the most difficult moments of her career MORE, Owens doesn’t exactly jump at the chance to urge him to launch another presidential campaign in the next election.

“I think that’s a decision that he has to make,” she says. “And I think that the decision should always be a sacrifice. Is this the right thing to do for my country? Is this what the country needs?”

Asked if her show will just be aimed at like-minded people, Owens, who in 2018 founded BLEXIT, an organization that aims to urge Black voters to leave the Democratic Party, says she’s thinking bigger.

“I think I’m definitely trying to broaden [the audience] beyond that. And I think I’ve always done that,” she says, blaming the media for “painting her into a corner.”

“I would say that my audience is any person that doesn’t feel heard or feels misunderstood,” Owens adds. “That would be my audience. And I think that that’s a lot of people right now.”

So is Owens, a new mom who gave birth to a baby boy in January, aiming to be the next Ellen DeGeneres or Oprah Winfrey Oprah Gail WinfreyPiers Morgan defends queen, takes on Meghan-Harry fans after Oprah interview Stephen Miller weighs in on royal controversy Leslie Jordan backs Meghan and Harry after bombshell interview: ‘The gays have got your back’ MORE?

“I’m never gunning to be anybody but myself,” she says, although she notes an admiration for the talk show pros, despite disagreeing with their politics. But don’t expect Owens to boogie through the audience a la DeGeneres.

“I mean, you’re probably not gonna see me dancing or something like that.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

