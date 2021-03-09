https://thepoliticalinsider.com/candace-owens-thanks-nyts-bigotry-for-hispanics-fleeing-the-democratic-party/

During her appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Monday, Candace Owens thanked the “bigotry” of The New York Times for “the reason Hispanics are fleeing the Democratic Party.”

Owens and host Tucker Carlson mocked a New York Times story that included a claim that some Hispanic men were going to the GOP because of “right wing misinformation,” including “conspiracy theories” about Black Lives Matter and the “Deep State.”

Carlson And Owens Mock New York Times

Carlson began, saying, “Last week The New York Times posted a story entitled ‘A Vexing Question for Democrats: What Drives Latino Men to Republicans?’”

Carlson continued, “The New York Times is so dishonest at this point, such an out in the open political operation, that the paper literally blamed right-wing misinformation for the shift.”

The Fox News host then quoted the story, saying, “Some of the frustrations voiced by Hispanic Republican men are stoked by misinformation, including conspiracy theories claiming that the Deep State took over during the Trump administration, and a belief that Black Lives Matter protests caused widespread violence.”

“In other words, they thought that BLM destroyed entire neighborhoods in Minneapolis, Kenosha, St. Louis, Louisville, Washington,” Carlson said. “They didn’t realize it was QAnon that did that…”

Carlson mocked, “So why can’t Hispanic men just accept that it was QAnon that totaled Minneapolis? Like, it’s not hard. Just believe.”

To be fair to the New York Times, the article does include some very interesting quotes from real people, aside from the bizarre paragraph about “conspiracy theories.”

Many of the Latino men interviewed share the belief that the government should not be a nanny, and should let people forge their own path.

Particularly, an anecdote about Sergio Arellano, who was registering to vote for the first time:

He asked the woman sitting there: What’s the difference between Republicans and Democrats? Democrats, he recalled her saying, are for the poor. Republicans are for the rich. “Well that made it easy — I didn’t want to be poor, I wanted to be rich, so I chose Republican.”

“Some of the frustrations voiced by Hispanic Republican men are stoked by misinformation, including…a belief that Black Lives Matter protests caused widespread violence.” – New York Times, March 5, 2021 pic.twitter.com/ZIzsiDOjqe — Julia (@Jules31415) March 8, 2021

Owens Blasts NYT

Sarcastically, Owens replied that she wanted to “take a moment to just thank our lucky stars” that the New York Times is there “to think” for Hispanics and blacks.

“God forbid we have these Hispanic men and women walking around trying to think for themselves,” Owens jabbed.

Ownes then had as much fun with the Times as Carlson had.

“All summer we saw churches being burned to the ground in Washington, D.C. We saw Target being rioted, looted, cars smashing into retail shops,” Owens said.

She added, “I guess we’re supposed to pretend it never happened, Tucker … And this is just a big, nasty, QAnon, conservative conspiracy theory that Hispanic men are falling for.”

Fun fact: Passaic County, NJ and Hudson County, NJ both have almost the exact same percentage of Hispanic residents (43%) and Trump’s percentage of the vote increased by almost the exact same number in both counties: +5.9 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 4, 2020

Carlson Slams NYT’s Story As ‘Patronizing’

Carlson slammed the NYT’s story as “patronizing.”

Owens responded, “This is what we talk about all the time … just the bigotry of low expectations. People don’t even realize their implicit biases. They don’t even realize what they’re saying when they write these things.”

She continued, “I like this kind of writing, Tucker, because this is the reason that Hispanics are fleeing the Democrat Party … They’re tired of being treated like toddlers who can’t think for themselves.”

“Hispanic men and women are bright enough to figure out what’s going on in this country,” Owens finished.

The closing quote from the NYT piece perhaps best describes what Owens was saying:

For some Latino men who favor Republicans, they simply want the government to stay out of their way and not impede their chances of success. “You can’t legislate equality, you can’t legislate work ethic and you can’t legislate being a good person,” Mr. Ortiz said. “I am not perfect and nobody is perfect, but for me it starts with individual responsibility.”

