Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Live” that the Biden Administration does not want to call the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border a “crisis” because Republicans will use that for “fear-mongering.”

Jackson said, “As you point out, the reason for this influx partly is because of that reversal of Trump immigration policies. There are critics to say this is predictable and that the Biden policy this administration is sending a different message to these countries. I wonder if you think they have a point and would you go so farce although the Biden administration has not is to call this a crisis at this point?”

Castro said, “Look, it’s definitely a challenge, and I remember a few years ago we were saying that it was a humanitarian crisis, but I think it’s important—the language here is important. There is an important distinction to be made because oftentimes when Republicans and conservative politicians talk about a crisis at the border, they’re not talking about a humanitarian crisis where desperate people are fleeing violent situations. They’re really talking about fear-mongering. They’re trying to scare many Americans into believing that there is a bunch of brown people coming to this country to hurt you. So language becomes very important. No doubt it’s a very deep challenge, it is a humanitarian— a deep humanitarian situation, but these are folks who, again, are fleeing very desperate situations.”

