A Chinese-flagged fishing vessel carrying 130 tons of oil has run aground off the coast of Mauritius. A minister has said the latest incident is ‘nothing to be worried about’ https://t.co/WQp6X9RfuC pic.twitter.com/sRAicWY5cM

Coastguard and naval forces have been deployed by Mauritius after a Chinese-flagged trawler carrying 130 tons of petroleum ran aground off the island nation, sparking fears of an environmental disaster.

It marks the second time in 8 months that a tanker has run aground on a reef close to the island, with the previous incident in July resulting in the worst environmental disaster in the history of Mauritius.

The authorities will work with the ship’s crew to first pump out the oil, reducing the risk of 130 tons of the fuel and five tons of lubricants on board leaking into the surrounding ocean. However, in the event that naval forces don’t remove the oil in time, precautionary containment booms have been deployed to limit the spread of any leak.