Timestamped to begin at 5:48

“There’s no need for us to go to reconciliation until the other process has failed. That means the normal process of a committee, a hearing, amendments, Chuck. And that’s where I am,” Manchin said.

“I’m not going to change my mind on the filibuster.”

On Fox News Sunday, Manchin added: “I’d make it harder to get rid of the filibuster. I’m supporting the filibuster … but it should be painful if you want to use it.”