CNN announced on Twitter Monday that the Centers for Disease Control released new guidelines “giving limited freedoms” to people fully vaccinated against COVID-19:

What was the reaction?

More than a few folks didn’t take too kindly to CNN’s tweet, which has been getting decidedly ratioed — attracting twice as many comments as likes as of Tuesday morning. And it’s clear from a cursory look at the comments that CNN’s use of the phrase “giving limited freedoms” isn’t appreciated:

“The CDC does not have the authority to give me my freedom,” one commenter offered. “You f***ing jackasses at CNN and the rest of you idiot liberal s**t heads need to learn … the government doesn’t give you freedom… God did.”

“Little thing called the Bill of Rights says the CDC holds no authority over me,” one user added. “You morons ought to take a glance at some of those amendments and articles from time to time to keep from looking so godawful stupid.”

“Our freedoms — including assembly — do not come from the f***ing CDC, you ignorant buffoons,” another user pointed out. “Go to hell, you wannabe Stalins.”

“Since when is the CDC in charge of freedom?” another commenter asked.

“I can’t fault the CDC for how CNN words its tweets, but it’s alarming if a news organization believes an unelected government agency is in the business of ‘giving … freedoms,’ limited or not,” one commenter wrote.

“Last time we read the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, we found nothing to suggest or even hint that our freedoms are granted by the U.S. government or any agency thereof,” another user noted. “The CDC and its sycophants in the media might want to do a little remedial reading.”

“Giving limited freedoms. Oh F off we should have all our freedoms back,” another user declared. “I can’t believe so many people were OK with all of this.”

One commenter responded with the following: “”1. The CDC doesn’t have authority to give/take freedom. 2. My freedom is inherent in my existence. Vaccines have nothing to do with it. 3. There’s no role for the CDC to define rules which private citizens must follow. Authoritarian creep keeps on creeping, with CNN leading.”

“This is unconstitutional on its face. My freedom is not granted by a government organization,” another user wrote.

Anything else?

Interestingly, the CNN story that the tweet points to doesn’t mention “giving limited freedoms” — in fact, the word “freedom” doesn’t appear in the headline or body of the story.

Rather, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky used the word “recommendations” in saying that those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can now safely visit with other vaccinated people and small groups of unvaccinated people in some circumstances, according to the CNN article.

In a related development, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria hosted a Sunday segment featuring a New York University medical ethics professor who said coronavirus “vaccine passports” are coming to America — and will provide bearers “freedom,” “mobility,” and access to “certain jobs.”

