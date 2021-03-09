https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/comedian-blasted-video-harassing-jewish-shoppers-kosher-market/

(ALGEMEINER) — An Arab-American comedian and content creator has stridently defended a video he posted to Instagram over the weekend that showed him harassing Jewish shoppers at a kosher market in the Detroit area by asking them to read out the words, “Free Palestine.”

The comedian — who goes by the name Dulla Mulla and has an Instagram following approaching 300,000 — pushed back against criticism that the video was antisemitic, and that he sought to aggressively confront Jewish-Americans about a foreign conflict in which they have no role.

“You’re mad because I’m going to people to say ‘Free Palestine,’ but it’s okay to for you to go kill innocent kids and men and women?” he stated in his follow-up video posted on Monday.

