https://www.theblaze.com/confronting-toxic-maskulinity

Several states have lifted or will soon lift their COVID-19 mask mandate — Texas, Mississippi, Iowa, Montana and North Dakota to name a few. The move has since sparked controversy, with some calling it ‘premature‘ while others believe states should have lifted their mask mandates long ago.

Monday, In honor of International Women’s Day, Steve Deace had an interesting take on masks on his show titled ‘Confronting Toxic Maskulinity.” Watch the clip here for more from Steve.

Can’t watch? Download the podcast.

Use promo code DEACE to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steve Deace?

To enjoy more of Steve’s take on national politics, Christian worldview and principled conservatism with a snarky twist, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

