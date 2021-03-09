https://www.dailywire.com/news/cuomo-book-publisher-cancels-second-printing-paperback

Crown Publishing Group, the publisher behind New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s text on leadership during the pandemic, says it has no plans to issue a second printing and will no longer be promoting Cuomo’s book amid allegations that Cuomo’s administration covered up hundreds of nursing home COVID-19 deaths.

Crown told the New York Times “that there were ‘no plans’ to reprint Mr. Cuomo’s book or to reissue it in paperback, citing ‘the ongoing investigation into N.Y.S. reporting of Covid-related fatalities in nursing homes.’”

As the Daily Wire previously reported, Cuomo has been under scrutiny for months over an order his administration issued at the start of the pandemic, demanding that nursing and other adult care facilities accept recovering COVID-19 patients regardless of whether they were still testing positive for the virus.

The order put thousands of care facility residents in danger, including hundreds of people in the elderly and minority communities — communities particularly vulnerable to the virus.

The mainstream media largely ignored the issue until last month, when a member of Cuomo’s administration reportedly told a group of Democratic legislators that the governor’s office was deliberately under-reporting the number of nursing home deaths. Two separate explanations for the undercount have since emerged, with Cuomo aides either hiding the true extent of the policy’s damage to avoid federal scrutiny or to clean up the governor’s reputation ahead of publication of his leadership tome.

“The book was published by Crown, a division of Penguin Random House, which rushed to get it into print last year,” the NYT said Tuesday. “The publisher celebrated its acquisition in an announcement last summer, describing how Mr. Cuomo, ‘in his own voice,’ would write about ‘the decision-making that shaped his political policy.’”

“Mr. Cuomo had begun working on the book by early last summer, as he received praise for his pandemic leadership and rode a wave of national popularity fueled by his daily news conferences,” the outlet added.

“The decision to publish a triumphant account of the state’s battle against coronavirus was questioned by some political observers at the time, especially considering the crushing death toll in New York and the second wave of the disease that was looming even as Mr. Cuomo did promotional events for the book,” the NYT added.

At the time, Cuomo was receiving unqualified accolades for his performance in the pandemic and he reportedly believed that he had found the key to effective pandemic management, even though the book hit shelves just as cases were spiking in New York for a second time, and New York was still boasting one of the highest COVID-19 death counts in the country, second only to its neighbor, New Jersey.

Instead, Cuomo touted the book as a “blueprint” for states like Florida to follow.

Cuomo is now facing a chorus of calls to resign or face impeachment, in part over his handling of the pandemic, but more recently, because of five sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo has flatly denied acting inappropriately around female staffers and has refused to resign, daring lawmakers to begin an impeachment process.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

