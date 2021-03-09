https://justthenews.com/government/congress/democrat-led-house-passes-bill?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Democratic-led House on Tuesday passed a bill that attempts to strengthen unions including their power to organize and hold votes, but the measure is expected to fail in the evenly-divided Senate in which it would need 60 votes for passage.

The measure is being considered the biggest attempt since the New Deal to expand labor rights in the U.S. and attempts to halt right-to-work laws in 27 states, according to The New York Times.

Other provisions in the Protecting the Right to Organize, or PRO, Act, include giving organizers more control over how and where unionization votes are held; giving more power to the National Labor Relations Board to fine companies that fail to comply with orders from the board and granting organizers access to the contact information of workers, who they then could reach outside working hours during unionization drives, according to the Associated Press.

President Biden has pledged to be “the most pro-union president you’ve ever seen” and supports the bill.

