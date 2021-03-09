https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6047a9905db3705aa0abdce9
The new leader of Israel’s Labour Party, Merav Michaeli, has addressed questions about her wardrobe choices, revealing she opts for black because she wants people to listen to what she says, rather th…
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A theology teacher at Bishop Ready High School has been fired after she made a comment during…
Art Acevedo, the chief of police for the Houston Police Department, criticized the removal of the mask mandate in Texas on Tuesday….
The national crimes investigation agency is to investigate the controversial death of a mayor at the hands of the police service, which claims the official and his associates were killed in a shootout…