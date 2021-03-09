https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/bogus-covid-stimulus-bill-erases-650-million-san-francisco-debt-speaker-pelosi-eliminates-new-york-states-budget-deficit-year-senate-leader-schumer/

The Democrats’ COVID Stimulus Bill does little to address the hardships Americans endured over the past year due to government shutdowns but it does do much to pay off or keep Democrat city and state governments afloat for the foreseeable future.

Although the Democrats’ ‘COVID stimulus bill’ does little for the common man or the business owner who was forced to shut down their small business due to Democrat mandates, the bill does help some poorly managed Democrat city and state governments stay afloat as it erases their debts for the foreseeable future. Twitchy shared the following from the San Francisco Chronicle:

The federal stimulus package likely to be signed by President Biden this week will erase the majority of San Francisco’s projected $650 million budget deficit over the next two years, saving City Hall from having to make painful service cuts and layoffs — for now. While the federal stimulus is a boon for the economy in the short term, it will not solve all of the city’s financial woes. San Francisco’s ultimate recovery heavily depends on how quickly parts of the local economy bounce back, from tourists visiting the city to employees returning to downtown offices.

Pelosi’s San Francisco wasn’t the only entity rewarded in the COVID Stimulus bill, Senator Chuck Shumer’s New York State was also bailed out in the bill:

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package passed by the US Senate wipes out New York State’s projected budget deficit — possibly negating the need for hefty tax hikes or spending cuts, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office said Monday. “Ok. Thanks to @SenSchumer NYS budget deficit for this year is…..Zero, nada, niete, zilch (NY terms),” Schumer spokesman Angelo Roefaro tweeted. The American Rescue Plan provides state government coffers with $12.6 billion in unrestricted aid, a measure championed by Schumer, the New York senior senator. The measure passed the Senate in a 50-49 vote and is expected to clear the Democratic-led House of Representatives on Tuesday and delivered to President Biden for approval. Asked if the geyser of pandemic relief eliminates the needs for tax hikes or spending cuts, Roefaro told The Post, “the statement speaks for itself.”

The average American whose business and livelihood was destroyed by the Democrats’ insane lockdown policies is again the forgotten man or woman as corrupt politicians take care of themselves and dodge the consequences of their horrible actions and policies.

