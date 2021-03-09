https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/542233-democrats-face-fresh-headaches-after-relief-bill-win

Democrats are facing looming challenges as they plot their next legislative step, threatening to cut short a victory lap over the relief bill.

The days-long debate on the $1.9 trillion package provided the first glimpse of battle lines in the Biden era and the 50-50 Senate, where Majority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerManchin firm on support for filibuster, mulls making it ‘a little bit more painful’ to use Biden takes victory lap after Senate passes coronavirus relief package Lawmakers demand changes after National Guard troops at Capitol sickened from tainted food MORE (D-N.Y.) will need to spend the next two years trying to make good on big promises with the slimmest of majorities.

But it also underscored the chaotic nature of a narrowly divided Senate, where any one Democrat can have an outsized influence and Republicans, who unified against the relief bill, are still needed to pass most bills, for now.

“In a 50-50 Senate, if any one member changes their mind on an amendment or vote or issue, it can change the outcome,” said Sen. Chris Coons Chris Andrew CoonsSenate approves sweeping coronavirus measure in partisan vote The eight Democrats who voted ‘no’ on minimum wage Justice Democrats call moderates’ votes against minimum wage hike ‘unconscionable’ MORE (D-Del.).

That point was driven home Friday during a nearly 12-hour pause that put an uncomfortable spotlight on Democrats’ internal scramble that tested Schumer’s ability to get Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinBiden against making changes to filibuster, Psaki says Goldman Sachs projects jobless rate falling to 4.1 percent Natural gas and America’s clean energy transition MORE (D-W.Va.) back on board by making changes without losing progressives like Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders urges support for Newsom amid recall effort This week: Congress set to send .9 trillion coronavirus bill to Biden Lawmakers, activists remember civil rights icons to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenSenate rejects Sanders minimum wage hike Philly city council calls on Biden to ‘cancel all student loan debt’ in first 100 days Hillicon Valley: High alert as new QAnon date approaches Thursday | Biden signals another reversal from Trump with national security guidance | Parler files a new case MORE (D-Mass.).

Schumer spent four years as minority leader, keeping his caucus united against ObamaCare repeal efforts and the 2017 GOP tax bill. But the coronavirus relief package was his first big legislative test since as majority leader, and a preview of the competing factions within the caucus.

“It’s important that he be able to hold us together as a caucus. Even with, you know, all night, many votes, that sort of thing,” Coons said.

Democrats weren’t the only ones keeping a close eye on how the coronavirus fight played out, trying to read the tea leaves on what to expect from Schumer and President Biden Joe BidenCNN: Bidens’ dogs removed from the White House Federal judge rules ‘QAnon shaman’ too dangerous to be released from jail Pelosi says Capitol riot was one of the most difficult moments of her career MORE with other legislative fights on the horizon.

“We learned a lot too about dealing with their side and some of the members on their side who suggested they might be inclined to be with us on some things,” said Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneGOP votes in unison against COVID-19 relief bill Senate holds longest vote in history as Democrats scramble to save relief bill Biden gets involved to help break Senate logjam MORE (R-S.D). “I think it’s indicative of what we’ll be looking at in the future.”

Thune — noting that Republicans were in talks with Manchin, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and others — added that narrowly divided Senates are difficult because “every man is a king and every woman is a queen.”

Democrats were helped by a unified belief within the caucus, as well as broad support from the American public, that more aid was needed to combat the coronavirus.

Schumer has been publicly wary of repeating what he views as the party’s mistake in going too small with stimulus during the Great Recession, pledging early on that while Democrats wanted to get GOP support this time around they weren’t going to water down the bill to win over Republicans.

“I feel good about the long-range here. I feel good about moving on to new victories,” Schumer told reporters, adding that the “secret to the success” was “every person realizing that we needed every other person to have this victory.”

But that pledge for unity will soon encounter immediate tests, with the 60-vote legislative filibuster still intact and infrastructure, the next big priority for Democrats, already sparking signs of divisions.

Manchin is signaling he’s wary of using reconciliation — the budget process that lets the majority party bypass the Senate filibuster — to pass an infrastructure and climate package without making a concerted effort to involve Republicans.

“We want to work in a normal process, a regular process, to where we basically can have input. We can hear from our friends on the other side. At the end of the day you might not agree on the final product, but if you had a little bit of input on the ingredients, it makes it more palatable for somebody,” Manchin told reporters.

“Well, I’m not for reconciliation. …I’m not saying that won’t be what might be needed at the end to get something done,” he added.

Rank-and-file senators are already talking across the aisle about areas of agreement that might be able to garner bipartisan support and more than 60 votes.

Coons said senators were discussing a “whole series of issues that … require bipartisan legislation, whether it’s immigration or infrastructure or now raising the minimum wage.”

A bipartisan group, led by Manchin and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSenate rejects Sanders minimum wage hike Murkowski votes with Senate panel to advance Haaland nomination OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Interior reverses Trump policy that it says restricted science | Collins to back Haaland’s Interior nomination | Republicans press Biden environment nominee on Obama-era policy MORE (R-Maine), has started brainstorming areas where they think they could be helpful in breaking the gridlock between Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump ramps up battle with Republican leadership RNC fires back at Trump, says it ‘has every right’ to use his name in fundraising appeals Blunt retirement shakes up Missouri Senate race MORE (R-Ky.). The same group helped unlock a months-long stalemate late last year on a $900 billion coronavirus bill.

“We’re not the tail wagging the dog trying to run the place. OK, we’re basically saying that we’re gonna hit some rough spots. And if they can’t get to where our leadership — McConnell and Schumer — can work together … then basically we can help break the logjam,” Manchin said.

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyGraham: Trump can make GOP bigger, stronger, or he ‘could destroy it’ Democratic centrists flex power on Biden legislation Ron Johnson grinds Senate to halt, irritating many MORE (R-Utah) added the group was talking about what their “agenda” could be going forward.

“[We] talked about everything from family policy to minimum wage, immigration … infrastructure,” Romney said.

But it’s unclear how much appetite there will be from Democrats to try to reduce some of the big promises Biden and congressional Democratic leadership made during the 2020 campaign. The talk of bipartisanship comes as there’s growing support within the caucus for reforming the filibuster to make it harder for Republicans to block legislation on top Democratic priorities.

Schumer defended his strategy of going it alone on coronavirus relief, arguing that parts of the package incorporated bipartisan bills and the legislation overall was broadly supported by Republicans. He added that the Democrats’ strategy could help convince Republicans early on to work with them or be left behind.

“Hopefully now that they’ve seen we can do it without them,” he said, “they’ll join us and do it with us.”

