The news went viral quickly that the left had killed off an aging cartoon skunk so many media outlets could get busy scolding Americans about imaginary “rape culture.” Simultaneously, a far-left radical cabal of Marxists in DC was busy preparing another bill socialist-loving bill to kill American jobs and force people to be dependent on Government handouts.

“Today, Democrats reintroduced one of the most economically damaging, anti-small business bills ever considered by Congress: the dishonestly-named “Protecting the Right to Organize” (PRO) Act – a radical attempt to boost labor unions at the expense of worker and employer rights,” Akash Chougule posted on Twitter, in reaction to the left’s demands for socialism.

#VoteNoPRO – The House will vote on the #PROAct TODAY. Nearly everything you read about this bill in the media will likely be incomplete, misleading, or worse. Here is the truth about this unprecedented assault on workers, employers, and our national economic recovery -THREAD: https://t.co/1ES8GqpmXt — Akash Chougule (@AkashJC) March 9, 2021

WHAT IS THE LEFT FOCUSED ON? A CARTOON SKUNK.

“Pepe Le Pew Will Not Make an Appearance in Space Jam 2 After His Scene Was Cut,” Adam Bankhurt wrote in his recent article for IGN.

“Pepe was set to appear in a black-and-white Casablanca-like Rick’s Cafe sequence. Pepe, playing a bartender, starts hitting on a woman at the bar played by Santo. He begins kissing her arm, pulls back, then slamming Pepe into the chair next to hers. She then pours her drink on Pepe and slaps him hard, sending him spinning in a stool, which is then stopped by LeBron James’ hand. James and Bugs Bunny are looking for Lola, and Pepe knows her whereabouts. Pepe then tells the guys that Penelope cat has filed a restraining order against him. James makes a remark in the script that Pepe can’t grab other Tunes without their consent,” Bankhurt reported.

This happens at the same time Fox News reporting that Socialists love the Democrat’s new push to kill American jobs and independence.

“PRO Act gains socialist support: The Democratic bill that would crush right-to-work laws. Bill has gained a lot of online support in the week of vote from supporters, including socialist groups, labor unions,” Fox News reported.

ANTI- ECONOMIC NATIONALISM IS THIS

“Labor unions and socialist groups are whipping up support for a Democratic bill that would crush right-to-work laws in 27 states and that critics say mirrors a controversial state law that imperiled thousands of jobs in California.

The Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act of 2021 is slated to be brought to the House floor for a vote this week. The bill contains many controversial provisions and aims to end states’ right-to-work laws, among other provisions.

The PRO Act also includes a provision similar to the controversial Assembly Bill 5 that gutted California’s gig economy when it was enacted by the state government last year,” Fox Reported.

SOME AMERICANS ARE SO EASILY LED AWAY FROM IMPORTANT ISSUES

Because Trump had mean tweets and was recorded saying a naughty thing to his buddy on a bus a long time ago, we had to get rid of President Donald J. Trump and his job and independence-making machine.

Of course, the double standards for Joe “the sniffer” who actually does grab and grope women, were obvious to anyone with working memory:

Biden Defends Pepe Le Pew: ‘He Was Always My Favorite Character’https://t.co/RZsaIh3NEm — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 8, 2021

AMERICA FIRST MEANS JOBS FOR AMERICANS

Let’s remember that Republicans see something much different about life, while the left saves people from cartoons. We are losing everything; while the left struts out the sexual fantasies with Gender and homosexual obsession, and their childishness with canceling cartoons, we are losing our rights to exist independently from government control.

As Republican Steve Scalise said, Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi have killed American jobs, and now they are rapidly going for more this week with the Pro-Act.

Damage Biden & Pelosi have already done:

– Canceled KeystoneXL & killed jobs

– Ended border wall construction amid surge

– Halted deportation of criminals

– Passed a bill to defund police

– Sided with unions to keep schools closed This week? Pelosi is coming for your gun rights. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 7, 2021

Socialism is here; it is on our shores, it is in Washington DC behind a security gate. The Propaganda machines are stacked against us. We have been greatly pushed back and marginalized with COVID pandemic demands and the magical “emergency” powers of wealthy and well-connected, powerful authoritarians.

Great men and women have died to prevent our citizens from having this fight this theft of our country on our ground, yet we could not hold back the greedy lusts from the radical far left.

We had one chance to hold the socialists off, and that was with Trump. The greatest betrayal of the American people stinks.

It just really stinks.

Kari is an ex-Community Organizer who writes about Voter Engagement, Cultural Marxism and Campaigns. She has been a grassroots volunteer with the GOP, on and off for 18 years. She is a Homeschool Mom in North Carolina and loves Photojournalism and Citizen Journalism. @Saorsa1776

