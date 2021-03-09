http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gvVFDs31zO0/

There is almost no diversity among Democrats when it comes to President Biden’s covid spending bill—they nearly all support it.

By contrast to this ideological lockstep on the left, the Republican Party includes a wide range of views on the bill.

Data released Tuesday from the Pew Research Center showed that 94 percent of Democrats and independent who lean Democratic support the bill. This is all the more striking because some of the most prominent critics of the bill have been Democrat or Democrat-leaning economists, including former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

The Republican Party is more diverse. Forty-one percent support the bill and 57 percent oppose.

Among Republicans, roughly69 percent of conservatives say they oppose the economic package. wAmong moderate and liberal Republicans, 61 percent say they favor the bill.

The Democrats have no such divide. They are marching to the same beat.

Similarly, Republican support or opposition breaks down along income lines. Sixty-three percent of lower-income Republicans and Republican leaners (who make up 25% of all Republicans and Republican leaners) say they favor the proposed economic package. By comparison, only 37 percent of Republicans in middle-income households (half of the GOP) and just 25 percent of upper-income Republicans (21 percent of Republicans) favor the bill.

The Democrats support the bill regardless of income, a striking display of conformity.

