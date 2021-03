https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/disney-pulls-dumbo-aristocats-peter-pan-racist-stereotypes/

(THE SUN) — DISNEY+ has stripped its kid’s menus of classic movies like Dumbo, The Aristocats and Peter Pan because of their “racist” stereotypes.

Settings on the streaming site’s app will deter children from watching the once-loved, now controversial, titles.

On the “Stories Matter” section of their website, Disney explained why each iconic movie was being pulled.

