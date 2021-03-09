https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/doctrinal-degenerates

The Vatican has its own version of Gríma Wormtongue (seen in The Lord of the Rings), represented by the morally bankrupt prelates stealing the ears of the pontiff.

The most recent example is Newark’s Cdl. Joseph Tobin who, last week, was appointed by Pope Francis to the Vatican’s Congregation for Bishops. Homosexualist infiltrators are rushing to add more “yes men” to their ranks. It’s no accident so-called shepherds like Cdl. Blase Cupich of Chicago don’t want faithful bishops to advance, owing to his unholy alliance with diabolical social teachings. Bad shepherds like Cupich want the pope all to themselves.

This congregation of kingmakers is becoming a modernist country club, filled with prelates who praise leftists. They adore, for instance, priests like Fr. James Martin, who argues that chastity is merely a suggestion for homosexuals. They’re all for changing the language of the Catechism of the Catholic Church on homosexuality to make it more permissive, as Cdl. Tobin told NBC’s Today show. They even want women to be allowed into the priesthood (Cdl. Reinhard Marx has attempted to normalize the practice on several occasions).

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE Whether the Pope is aware of the horrible advisors surrounding him (much like the King of Rohan), remains a mystery. It is hard to believe, however, that he’s been blissfully unaware of these follies for such a protracted period. Is he in a trance? Is he purposefully ignorant? No one really knows. Regardless of his ignorance, the problem is still as much Pope Francis as it is these bishops. Holy Father, the faithful beg you to appoint the most worthy, brave and faithful men to these high Vatican positions. Hear them. Make the conscious choice to fix the mistakes you’ve already made by appointing McCarrick cronies (like Washington, D.C.’s archbishop Wilton Gregory) to higher Church offices.

This behavior should garner disgust of the highest order.

What can be said though, is the papacy is a type of monarchy. The Church is not a democracy, so Catholics must follow its teachings — no ifs, ands or buts. This, of course, includes the expectation of lifelong chastity for homosexuals. It further requires a rejection of so-called gay marriage. It requires the rejection of a female priesthood. Most importantly, it requires a rejection of abortion, regardless of how often Sr. Simone Campbell tells you it’s no big deal.

This behavior should garner disgust of the highest order. Wearing a miter and corrupting the pope, even one who, perhaps, is willfully corruptible, is not to be tolerated by any of the laity. Do not capitulate to this demonic infiltration of Holy Mother Church. Would any person of goodwill let someone treat their biological mother as a pawn? If not, then why do the faithful allow such prelates to do the same against the Chair of St. Peter? Think about it.

To learn more, watch today’s episode of The Download — Doctrinal Degenerates.

— Campaign 27425 —

Have a news tip? Submit news to our tip line.



We rely on you to support our news reporting. Please We rely onto support our news reporting. Please donate today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

