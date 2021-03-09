http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3UnM1W8obys/

Former President Donald Trump warned his supporters Monday not to trust professional Republican fundraisers, advising them to donate their money to him.

“No more money for RINOS,” Trump wrote in a statement sent to reporters. “They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base—they will never lead us to Greatness.”

The former president advised supporters to support his political action committee instead.

“Send your donation to Save America PAC at DonaldJTrump.com,” he wrote. “We will bring it all back stronger than ever before!”

Trump’s latest statement follows his cease and desist statement to the RNC, NRCC, and NRSC demanding they stop using his name and likeness to raise money and sell merchandise.

“President Trump remains committed to the Republican Party and electing America First conservatives, but that doesn’t give anyone – friend or foe – permission to use his likeness without explicit approval,” a Trump adviser told Politico on Friday.

On Monday, the RNC responded to Trump by arguing they had a constitutional right to use Trump’s likeness, as he was a former public figure.

The RNC, argued their chief counsel Justin Riemer in a letter, “has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals.”

But the letter also noted Trump had “reaffirmed” they could use Trump’s likeness for fundraising purposes with RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel.

Trump is expected to speak at a donor retreat dinner hosted at Mar-a-Lago in April.

During his CPAC speech in February, Trump repeatedly condemned the RINOs in the party, urging his supporters to “get rid of them.”

“The only division is between a handful of Washington, DC establishment political hacks, and everybody else all over the country,” he said.

