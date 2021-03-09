https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/542324-dozens-of-trump-appointees-burrow-into-biden-government

Roughly two dozen Trump administration appointees remain in civil service jobs or on government advisory boards roughly two months into the Biden administration, according to a new report from a government watchdog group obtained by The Hill.

Accountable.US, a left-leaning watchdog, found that at least 24 Trump appointees have “burrowed” into civil service jobs. The appointments mean that Trump-era officials will remain in those posts for the foreseeable future.

The report cited four individuals who are believed to have burrowed into national security roles, nine who have taken up roles in environmental regulation and three officials at the Department of Justice. The allegations mirror those made frequently during the Trump administration about a so-called deep state of career officials who were obstructing the former president’s agenda.

Among those listed in the report as potentially burrowing into the Biden administration are acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah, Brandon Middleton in the Department of Energy and Robert G. Cameron at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“Because these kinds of positions usually fly under the radar, having them filled with antagonists of the Biden administration could sabotage progress on the many crises we’re grappling with,” Accountable.US President Kyle Herrig said in a statement.

The issue has already come to a head in some instances.

Michael Ellis, a GOP operative and ally of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, was placed on administrative leave after Biden took office, pending an investigation into his appointment as the top lawyer at the National Security Agency in the waning days of the Trump administration.

Biden last week fired Sharon Gustafson, who was appointed by former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump vows ‘No more money for RINOS,’ instead encouraging donations to his PAC Federal judge rules ‘QAnon shaman’ too dangerous to be released from jail Pelosi says Capitol riot was one of the most difficult moments of her career MORE as the general counsel of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, after she refused to resign.

The president also signed an executive order at the outset of his presidency restoring worker protections and eliminating Schedule F, a Trump-era policy that provided a pathway for certain appointees to burrow their way into long-term civil service jobs.

The Accountable.US report also cited more than 100 appointments Trump made in his final weeks in office to put loyalists and allies on government advisory boards. Those roles are not official government positions, but reflect the extent to which Trump has stocked Washington, D.C., commissions with former aides and donors.

Trump appointed former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayGeorge Conway calls for thorough Lincoln Project probe: ‘The lying has to stop’ Claudia Conway advances on ‘American Idol,’ parents Kellyanne, George appear The swift death of the media darlings known as the Lincoln Project MORE to serve on the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors. He tapped former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao Elaine ChaoPolitical land mines await Garland at DOJ Is nonpartisan effectiveness still possible? DOJ declined to take up Chao ethics probe MORE, who is married to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump ramps up battle with Republican leadership RNC fires back at Trump, says it ‘has every right’ to use his name in fundraising appeals Blunt retirement shakes up Missouri Senate race MORE (R-Ky.), to serve on the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees.

And Russ Vought, Trump’s former director of the Office of Management and Budget who was accused of holding up the Biden transition, was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy Board of Visitors.

The Biden administration has taken some steps to intervene in the appointments.

Biden’s Defense secretary, Lloyd Austin Lloyd AustinBiden pledges to end ‘scourge of sexual assault in the military’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Johns Hopkins University – CDC announces long-awaited guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans Will Lloyd Austin stand up to the generals? MORE, in early February ousted hundreds of members from the Pentagon’s advisory committees, removing last-minute appointees by the Trump administration that included former Trump campaign advisers Corey Lewandowski Corey LewandowskiTrump’s reemergence poses risks for GOP, media Trump likely to form new super PAC Overnight Defense: Pentagon chief ousts hundreds from advisory panels | Defense pick discusses Trump transition hurdles | Aircraft carrier returning home after 10-month deployment MORE and David Bossie.

