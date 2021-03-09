http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tiEgXh34yF8/

President Joe Biden has a “free-for-all policy” for migrants seeking entry across the southern border while imposing coronavirus tests on American citizens returning home from international travel, noted Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Arrington stated. “This president seems to not mind to put restrictions and mandates on his citizens, and yet there’s this free-for-all policy now at the border, because he’s unraveled the Trump policies, and he is looking to bring [in] thousands, over [and] beyond just those that were waiting in Mexico for their asylum claims to be processed.”

In a letter to the president written in February, Arrington and 25 representatives warned of epidemiological threats to Americans via the spread of coronavirus due to the Biden administration’s overturning of former President Donald Trump’s “protective immigration measures.”

“We’re saying [to Joe Biden], you cannot speak out of one side of your mouth, saying that there’s a pandemic, we must stop the spread, we must have all these restrictions, [while letting] illegal immigrants into this country,” Arrington said.

LISTEN:

“[Joe Biden is] reinstating catch and release and jeopardizing the health and safety of the American people,” Arrington said, “Not to mention all the other elements of the crisis: the humanitarian side, the drugs and crime, and the billions — over a hundred billion dollars — in cost to the country, and especially border states like Texas.”

“[Joe Biden] and his team are saying there’s not a crisis at the border, but these people are showing up with Biden T-shirts on, and we’ve seen twice the number of illegal immigrants crossing our border — and apprehensions — than we did January last year,” Arrington said.

Last week, foreign nationals gathered at the southern border demanding entry into America. Many wore T-shirts with Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign logo and the words “Please let us in!” Some also held signs declaring, “Biden — please let me enter.”

Biden’s immigration and border policies are fueling mass migration across the U.S.-Mexico border, Arrington stated.

“We’re on track to have 117,000 unaccompanied [migrant] children, which is the record number,” he said.

Despite issuing an executive order mandating COVID-19 testing for Americans returning home from abroad, the Biden administration is not requiring coronavirus testing for foreigners seeking entry to the U.S.

Arrington joined Breitbart News’s Brandon Darby in 2016, prior to becoming a congressman, to tour the U.S.-Mexico border. The two traveled to Laredo, Texas, to observe what U.S. Border Patrol agents deal with.

Breitbart News reported at the time:

Regardless of the dangers, Arrington toured the hottest spots that Los Zetas use to smuggle both human beings and narcotics into Texas — and he stayed out with us until 3:30 A.M. The tour was no doubt eye opening, as Arrington was taken through the border neighborhoods where very few Border Patrol agents were present and not one single Laredo cop nearby.

Arrington warned, “[Biden’s] policies are only inviting criminal behavior. Not only [does the legislation say] you won’t be held accountable when you get here, [Biden’s] legislation that was introduced recently in the House on immigration reform — quote-unquote — will decriminalize illegal crossings and give a pathway to citizenship for millions who are here, who’ve broken the law, [and] cut in line.”

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

