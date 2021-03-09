https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/542388-fbi-releases-new-footage-of-suspect-linked-to-pipe-bombs-at-rnc-dnc

The FBI on Tuesday released new footage of a suspect linked to the pipe bombs left at the Republican National Committee (RNC) and Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The newly released video appears to show the suspect walking with a backpack on a sidewalk and to areas outside the DNC and RNC where authorities later found the bombs. The footage shows four scenes spanning between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, when officials believe the bombs were planted.

The FBI said it is hoping the video will help someone recognize the person’s “gait, body language, or mannerisms” to help identify them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect, who is wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a mask, is first shown along South Capitol Street, where he briefly sets down a bag as a man passes who is walking a dog.

Two pipe bombs were placed near the DNC and RNC between 7:30 and 8:30 on the evening of Jan. 5th. The devices found were viable devices. pic.twitter.com/mimYfgymGb — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) March 9, 2021

About 12 minutes later, video shows the individual sitting down on a bench and placing a bag in front of him outside the DNC. The suspect’s body is hunched over toward the bag before they get up and walk away.

The person responsible wore a face mask, grey hooded sweatshirt, and black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. pic.twitter.com/FZ0wVBG6qn — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) March 9, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The final two clips show the suspect in an alley near the RNC and walking in front of the Capitol Hill Club at 8:14 p.m.

Steven D’Antuono, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington field office, called on the public to help identify the individual in a statement. The bureau is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who placed the pipe bombs.

“We still believe there is someone out there who has information they may not have realized was significant until now,” D’Antuono said. “We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family or friends — but this is about protecting human life.”

“These pipe bombs were viable devices that could have been detonated, resulting in injury or death,” D’Antuono added. “We need the public’s help to identify the individual responsible for placing these pipe bombs, to ensure they will not harm themselves or anyone else.”

Authorities uncovered the pipe bombs on Jan. 6, 90 minutes before a crowd of former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump vows ‘No more money for RINOS,’ instead encouraging donations to his PAC Federal judge rules ‘QAnon shaman’ too dangerous to be released from jail Pelosi says Capitol riot was one of the most difficult moments of her career MORE’s supporters stormed the Capitol building, resulting in several deaths. The discovery of the pipe bombs pulled some law enforcement away from the Capitol.

The Justice Department has charged more than 300 people in connection with the Capitol riot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

