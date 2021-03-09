https://www.theblaze.com/news/fbi-releases-new-video-of-suspect-planting-pipe-bombs-at-rnc-dnc-on-night-before-capitol-attack

The FBI has released new footage showing who they believe to be the individual suspected of leaving viable pipe bombs outside both the headquarters of both the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee the night before the U.S. Capitol was stormed by a mob in early January.

What are the details?

ABC News detailed that the footage shows what appears to be the same individual wearing a hooded sweatshirt sitting in front of the DNC at 7:52 p.m. on Jan. 5, “where the first bomb was reportedly placed under a bush.” The suspect is then seen on video in an alley near the RNC at 8:14 p.m. the same evening.

“These pipe bombs were viable devices that could have been detonated, resulting in serious injury or death,” Steven D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington, D.C., field office said in a statement. “We need the public’s help to identify the individual responsible for placing these pipe bombs to ensure they will not harm themselves or anyone else.”

“We still believe there is someone out there who has information they may not have realized was significant until now,” D’Antuono continued. “We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family or friends, but this is about protecting human life.”

Authorities reiterated that $100,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case, reminding the public that earlier photos released of the suspect “show the individual wearing a face mask, a gray hoodie, and black and gray Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo.”

NBC News reported that both bombs were discovered Jan. 6, roughly 90 minutes before a siege on the Capitol building by a mob of Trump supporters. Law enforcement believes the devices were strategically placed as a diversionary tactic.

According to the outlet, investigators “said both devices appeared fully functional, made out of metal pipe an inch in diameter, containing homemade black powder, with a common wind-up timer attached.” Neither of the bombs went off.







FBI releases new video of pipe bomb suspect near U.S. Capitol



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

