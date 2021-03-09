https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/five-people-charged-voter-fraud-illinois-over-2020-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Five people have been charged in connection to an Illinois State Attorney Office’s probe into voter fraud in the 2020 elections.

“The very foundation of our country is built upon fair and free elections,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said Tuesday.

Three of the five people were charged in connection with forgery and perjury for allegedly attempting to cast a ballot for someone. The two others were charged with perjury, alleged that they had lived in a particular county for more than 30 days before the election, when in fact they did not, the Epoch Times reported.

The investigation has resulted in a total of 32 cases related to voter fraud, the office also said.

“Five of the defendants charged today represent an infinitesimal percentage of the 491,067 votes cast in the 2020 general election,” Berlin said. But “it is important that anyone suspected of attempting to interfere in any way in the election process be investigated and charged where appropriate.”

Each charge is a class-three felony in Illinois that carries a potential prison sentence of two to five years or probation of up to 30 months.

