https://www.theepochtimes.com/florida-ag-to-take-legal-action-against-biden-admin-for-releasing-dangerous-criminal-aliens_3726709.html

On Tuesday, Ashley Moody, the Attorney General of Florida said that she is taking legal action against the Biden administration because of their “egregious” immigration regulations, which she says go against federal law.

“I’ve been speaking for weeks now and alerting Americans to the fact that this administration is thumbing its nose to its responsibilities under federal law. It is required to deport criminal aliens that are here illegally and it is just saying we’re not going to do it anymore,” she told Fox News.

Moody went on to say that the Biden administration canceled a national operation that aimed at bringing to justice illegal aliens that committed sex crimes.

“First, they canceled Operation Talon, which targeted sex offenders here in the United States illegally and now they’ve released guidance, which is basically releasing into our streets serious criminal offenders.”

Last week, former acting director of ICE Thomas Homan wrote in an Epoch Times commentary article that he is “in possession of another email that canceled a planned sexual predator operation last month.”

Officials search for missing children as part of “Operation Not Forgotten”

in Georgia in August 2020. (Courtesy of Shane T. McCoy/U.S. Marshals)

He explained that he believes the “anti-border left” would never be able to outright abolish ICE, but rather aims at crippling the agency through defunding.

“As I predicted, immigration enforcement has been cut by more than $300 million, mostly in detention funding and transportation costs,” wrote Homan.

“On Feb. 3, another email went out to the field shutting down national Operation Talon, that sought to arrest at-large illegal aliens with sex crime convictions to include child molestation.”

ICE Deputy Director Tom Homan speaks to media at Border Field State Park, San Diego, next to the fence separating the United States and Mexico, on May 7, 2018. (Sophia Fang for The Epoch Times)

“Thousands of investigative hours go into planning for these operations from identifying targets, to locating them, to ensuring appropriate coordination with other law enforcement entities,” he added.

Former President Donald Trump’s efforts to create an office dedicated to fighting sex trafficking had made an “incredible impact” over the past four years, according to the founder of a nonprofit organization focused on combating child sex trafficking.

Moody said that dangerous criminals are being released back into Florida and that her team will hold the Biden administration responsible.

“They’re canceling retainers and requiring our law enforcement leaders to release them back into our state. And this includes heroin traffickers, people that are breaking into homes—you know use of a firearm with some of these felonies.”

“I mean it is unbelievable, the folks that aren’t law enforcement leaders are required to release. My frustration has boiled over and we’re going to hold them accountable in federal court.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

