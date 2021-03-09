https://www.theblaze.com/news/morgan-wallen-n-word-billboard-chart-record

Country star Morgan Wallen has

shattered a 64-year music chart record as his album, “Dangerous: The Double Album,” spent its eighth straight week in Billboard 200’s No. 1 slot.

In February, Wallen

came under fire after a video emerged depicting him using the N-word during a rowdy night out, and even though his record company and many radio stations in the U.S. dropped him, the country performer’s star continued to rise.

What are the details?

In late February, Country Now reported that Wallen’s “Dangerous” album has become the only country album to spend its first seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the 64-year history of the chart.

According to a recent Billboard report, the album continues to dominate the Billboard 200 chart.

“Dangerous is now one of only six country albums that have spent at least eight weeks in total at No. 1,” the outlet reported over the last week.

The outlet added, “Dangerous now ties Taylor Swift’s 2020 album Folklore for the second-most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the last five years — among albums of all genres.”

What could be more impressive, however, is the rest of the company in which Wallen’s album is keeping atop the charts.

“Dangerous is also the only country set to spend its first eight weeks on the chart at No. 1,” the industry leader added.

Country albums with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 include Garth Brooks’ 1991 album “Ropin’ the Wind”; Billy Ray Cyrus’ 1992 album “Some Gave All”; Taylor Swift’s 2008 album “Fearless”; Garth Brooks’ 1994 album “The Hits”; and the Eagles’ 1977 album “Hotel California.”

From

Rolling Stone:

The chart dominance of Morgan Wallen continued this week as Dangerous: The Double Album coasted to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. Wallen’s set has now been in the top spot for two consecutive months. The backlash over a video of the singer using a racial slur has done little to shake his hold on Number One. Wallen sold more than 7,000 albums and earned nearly 90 million streams.

What else?

Wallen issued an apology for his remarks after the incident, saying that the video did not capture his finest moment.

“The video you saw was me on hour 72 of a 72-hour bender, and that’s not something I’m proud of either,” Wallen said at the time. “Obviously, the natural thing to do is to apologize further and continue to apologize, because you got caught, and that’s not what I wanted to do. … I let so many people down who mean a lot to me, who have given so much to me. It’s just not fair. I let my parents down, and they’re the furthest thing from the person in that video. I let my son down, and I’m not OK with that.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

