CNN host Chris “Fredo” Cuomo was nearly foaming at the mouth during Monday’s Prime Time as he spewed venom and hatred at Senate Republicans for opposed the wasteful pork in the COVID relief bill. Fredo spouted off lies about the GOP being against helping hungry Americans and cutting child poverty, but only towards the end of his rant did he admit Senate Republicans were right.

“Right now, we have more hungry kids and adults than at any time in this country since the Great Depression. Why? Because of COVID,” he declared near the top of his opening monologue. “The problem is so huge and so persistent, President Biden says the fix should be too.”

Using that as a springboard, Fredo immediately started bashing the right with his made-up accusations. His evidence? A highly edited video of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY):

CUOMO: Not so fast, say the right side of the aisle. A lot of this help for the poor, for the hungry, the desperate, not really about COVID. So, let’s not do it. You think I’m making it up? Listen to the leader of the opposition. MCCONNELL: Only nine percent addresses the fight against the virus itself. [Transition] You get this massive bill with only one percent, percent for vaccinations. [Transition] It’s stuffed with non-COVID-related spending that even top liberal economists say is wrong for the recovery.

“You think McConnell would go give that speech in Kentucky with the people who are broke and hungry there? ‘You don’t need this much help. It’s not really about COVID,’” Cuomo sneered, putting a fabricated quote in McConnell’s mouth.

He added: “Then what is it about? Tell them that that’s why you delayed this process despite the fast-coming deadlines affecting millions. Because you just don’t think people need this much help. That is why the Democrats had to muscle this through with zero Republican support.”

Fredo, who last week claimed he was “black on the inside,” then made the situation about race. “Opposition is the position, especially when it comes to race,” he said, without evidence.

Given everything we know about Fredo, maybe he was talking about his heart.

And with the help of a soundbite of President Joe Biden, Fredo falsely claimed as fact that the GOP preferred to see kids suffer:

CUOMO: And what about the kids? The opposition party says it cares about kids, but it doesn’t want to help them get out of poverty. Listen to Biden. BIDEN: This plan is going to make it possible to cut child poverty in half. Let me say it again. It’s significant, historic. It will cut child poverty in half. CUOMO: Just think about that as a proposition. McConnell, Cotton, the opposition party — they’re opposed to cutting child poverty in half.

Wasn’t CNN supposed to be facts first? At least, Fredo left that for last.

Only towards the end of his screed, Cuomo admitted: “Now, is there pork in this bill? Hell, yes, there is, like so many others. It is bigger arguably than it needed to be.” But he qualified it with some Grade-A whataboutism. “The opposition party had no problem with pork and unfunded tax cuts when they did it for the rich.”

What on Earth was an “unfunded tax cut?” This is CNN. Detached from reality.

CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time

March 8, 2021

9:00:40 p.m. Eastern (…) CHRIS CUOMO: Right now we have more hungry kids and adults than at any time in this country since the Great Depression. Why? Because of COVID. Millions thrown into poverty perhaps for the first time in their lives. Millions of others already struggling, thrown into deeper desperation. I know that many of you watching are among them, and you know the reason for your pain. COVID. The problem is so huge and so persistent, President Biden says the fix should be too. Not so fast, say the right side of the aisle. A lot of this help for the poor, for the hungry, the desperate, not really about COVID. So, let’s not do it. You think I’m making it up? Listen to the leader of the opposition. SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): Only nine percent addresses the fight against the virus itself. [Transition] You get this massive bill with only one percent, percent for vaccinations. [Transition] It’s stuffed with non-COVID-related spending that even top liberal economists say is wrong for the recovery. (…) CUOMO: You think McConnell would go give that speech in Kentucky with the people who are broke and hungry there? “You don’t need this much help. It’s not really about COVID.” Then what is it about? Tell them that that’s why you delayed this process despite the fast-coming deadlines affecting millions. Because you just don’t think people need this much help. That is why the Democrats had to muscle this through with zero Republican support. The idea that this is an abandonment of bipartisanship assumes that the opposition party wants to do anything with the Democrats, and you know that is not the case. So, yes, it was a cram-down, and Biden will now get sole credit for bringing this country the biggest relief package for people, not just banks, in a very long time. In terms of timing, the bill should be on his desk as soon as Wednesday unless the opposition party finds yet another way to slow down the process. (…) CUOMO: Opposition is the position, especially when it comes to race. Now, why give it to prisoners? Advocates will argue that the relief money will help those behind bars when they get out soon in an era of high unemployment. You like it, you don’t like it. Fair either way. You can make the argument. But [Sen. Tom] Cotton [R-AR] has no high ground except on hater hill because he voted for the same thing he now says he opposes. And what about the kids? The opposition party says it cares about kids, but it doesn’t want to help them get out of poverty. Listen to Biden. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: This plan is going to make it possible to cut child poverty in half. Let me say it again. It’s significant, historic. It will cut child poverty in half. CUOMO: Just think about that as a proposition. McConnell, Cotton, the opposition party — they’re opposed to cutting child poverty in half. (…) Now, is there pork in this bill? Hell, yes, there is, like so many others. It is bigger arguably than it needed to be. But be very clear. The opposition party had no problem with pork and unfunded tax cuts when they did it for the rich. 83 cents of every dollar to the top one percent. That was their reality then. Where are they now? (…)

