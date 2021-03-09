https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/03/09/lgbt-activists-get-checkmated-by-tiktok-users-with-a-new-hilarious-sexuality-type-n339928
About The Author
Related Posts
Mitch McConnell Calls For President Trump to be Tried as a Criminal Over the Capital Riot But Is Afraid to Put it in Writing
February 14, 2021
Ron DeSantis' Mask Smackdown Triggers CNN's Chris Cillizza to Go Full Karen in Fizzling Hot Take
February 9, 2021
Mario Kart Playing President Has Been MIA on Winter Superstorm, and the Latest News Makes It Even Worse
February 21, 2021
They Can't Quit Him: Democrats Have a New Plan for How to 'Get' Trump
February 13, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy