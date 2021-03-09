https://www.oann.com/gop-lawmakers-blast-democrat-agenda-for-covid-relief-bill/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gop-lawmakers-blast-democrat-agenda-for-covid-relief-bill

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:54 PM PT – Tuesday, March 9, 2021

GOP lawmakers have condemned the COVID relief bill, asserting it focuses on a far-left agenda and not American families.

During a press conference on Tuesday, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) blasted the Biden administration, saying their priorities are to open America’s borders and close America’s schools.

🚨🚨 Hidden in the Dems’ so-called “COVID relief” bill: So much $$$ for San Francisco—Pelosi’s district—that it will erase their $650 million deficit. Dems destroyed San Francisco with their lunatic policies. But now you have to bail them out with your tax dollars. Insanity. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 9, 2021

Scalise added the bill is not focused on helping families, businesses or reopening schools for in-person learning. Instead, he said it is focused on pushing a socialist and liberal wish list.

“The science is clear that the schools should be reopened,” Scalise stated. “Ashley Hinson’s bill was offered up during the process of moving this bill forward to say if schools get more money, it has to be to reopen so that kids can be learning in the classroom, and it was rejected by every Democrat.”

“Which begs the question, what do they need this money for, if it’s not to reopen schools during this pandemic?” Scalise asked.

The lawmaker went on to say the GOP will continue to fight for American families and bring kids back into classrooms.

MORE NEWS: GOP Lawmakers Call On States To Introduce Election Integrity Laws

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

