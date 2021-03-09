https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/michael-w-chapman/rep-miller-introduces-bill-protect-women-and-girls-bidens

House Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.), a first-term congresswoman. (Facebook)

(CNS News) — To combat President Joe Biden’s executive order mandating that schools permit transgender “women” (biological males) to play on girls’ sports teams and use their bathrooms and showers, House Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) introduced a bill to “protect women and girls” from the Democrats’ “radical gender ideology.”

On Feb. 26, Rep. Miller, a first-term congresswoman, introduced the Safety and Opportunity for Girls Act. The legislation, which now has 21 sponsors, would define “sex” in federal law as a person’s biological sex, not gender identity.

President Joe Biden and Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender “female” (biological male), who was nominated by Biden to serve as assistant secretary to the Department of Health and Human Services. (Getty Images)

The bill also would “clarify that nothing in Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 can be interpreted to give the Biden Administration the authority to prohibit schools from maintaining sex-segregated bathrooms, locker, rooms, sports teams, and academic programs,” according to a press release from Rep. Miller’s office.

“Democrats continue to push radical gender ideology on our children, and we must draw the line to protect women and girls,” said Miller. “On his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order to interpret Title IX as requiring schools to allow access to sex-segregated spaces and activities based on gender identity.”

In female-to-male sex-change surgery, a woman’s naturally formed breasts are cut off and the nipples repositioned to appear like a male. (Screenshot, Brett Jordan/Business Insider)

“But Title IX was created to enhance opportunities for women, not threaten their safety,” said Miller. “This is why I’m sponsoring the Safety and Opportunity for Girls Act. I want to make it clear that the definition of sex in Title IX means biological sex, not gender identity.”

“My goal is to protect spaces like bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams for women like my five daughters, and so many others across the country,” added the congresswoman.

The legislation is supported by the conservative groups Heritage Action for America, Eagle Forum, and Concerned Women for America.

House Rep. Lauren Boebert 9r-Colo.), a co-sponsor of the Safety and Opportunity for Girls Act. (Getty images)

House Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), one of the bill’s co-sponsors, said, “Protecting our young women and girls from dangerous Democrat policies is a top priority of mine. No high school athlete should have to look behind her back while changing in the locker room to make sure there isn’t a confused man catching a peek, and she also shouldn’t be afraid of being hurt while competing in sports.”

Co-sponsor Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, said, “As a former competitive athlete and a mother to a daughter who is a D1 collegiate athlete, I staunchly oppose biological males in girls/women’s sports, locker rooms, and bathrooms.”

“Joe Biden’s executive order completely violates women’s rights in every way,” said Taylor Greene. “I’m proud to co-sponsor Congresswoman Miller’s legislation to reverse this disgusting attack on women and girls.”

Cyclist Rachel McKinnon, a transgender “female” (biological male), who now uses the name “Veronica Ivy” and teaches philosophy in South Carolina. (Getty Images)

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.), a co-sponsor, said, “Under the Biden Administration, parents sending their kids to public schools must now live in fear that their young daughter would be forced to use the same locker room or restroom as a man.”

“The Democrat’s radical gender ideology would also allow biological men to play in women sports, which would ultimately lead to the demise of all women’s sports teams and activities,” said Lamborn. “This is unconscionable. Women and children suffer when Democrat policies are enacted. I’m grateful for Rep. Miller’s important legislation protecting our children in locker rooms, restrooms, and sports leagues.”

The 21 co-sponsors of the bill are: Rep. Robert Aderholt, Rep. Brian Babin, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Rep. Mo Brooks, Rep. Ben Cline, Rep. Andrew Clyde, Rep. Warren Davidson, Rep. Jeff Duncan, Rep. Bob Good, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Glenn Grothman, Rep. Michael Guest, Rep. Andy Harris, Rep. Yvette Herrell, Rep. John Joyce, Rep. Doug Lamborn, Rep. Ralph Norman, Rep. Burgess Owens, Rep. Gary Palmer, Rep. Chip Roy, Rep. Greg Steube, and Rep. Randy Weber.

(Getty Images)

