UPDATED 2:16 PM PT – Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Joe Biden’s pick for one of the top positions in the Justice Department has apologized for past remarks about GOP lawmakers.

Associate Attorney General nominee Vanita Gupta expressed remorse over her left-wing attacks against lawmakers during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) pointed out Gupta had painted Republicans with a broad brush on Twitter. He also called her out for criticizing last year’s Republican National Convention.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) asserted Gupta’s record shows she is a left-wing radical activist.

“Mrs. Gupta as I look at your record, your record is one of an extreme partisan advocate,” Cruz stated.

President Biden’s pick for Associate Attorney General, Vanita Gupta, the number three position at the DOJ has demonstrated an intolerance for and hostility to anyone that disagrees with her far-Left political positions. pic.twitter.com/fNX40Dz9vh — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 9, 2021

“Your record is an ideolog. Now, there’s a role in our democratic and political process for ideologs, for people that are extreme radical advocates,” Cruz added. “That role, I believe is not being the number three lawyer at the Department of Justice in charge of the impartial and fair administration of justice.”

The Texas senator went on to say Gupta has demonstrated an intolerance to anyone that disagrees with her far-left positions.

