BuzzFeed, which recently completed its acquisition of HuffPost, announced today that it is laying off 47 employees in order to “fast-track the path to profitability” for HuffPost:

BREAKING: BuzzFeed announced layoffs for the HuffPost newsroom on Tuesday, three weeks after acquiring HuffPost from Verizon Media in February. https://t.co/slfVoyqXAl — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 9, 2021

They’re reportedly closing the Canada operation and will discuss shrinking UK and Australia:

Layoffs hitting HuffPost today, weeks after it was acquired by BuzzFeed:

– 47 staffers in the US

– exec editor Hillary Frey and international exec editor Louise Roug have decided to leave

– closing HuffPost Canada

– consultations on slimming down UK/ Aus https://t.co/70g5YfAxWM — Steven Perlberg (@perlberg) March 9, 2021

But it’s *how* BuzzFeed let these employees know that’s being criticized as well. According to GQ’s Laura Bassett, HuffPost staffers “were invited to a meeting with the password ‘spring is here’” and then told if “they didn’t receive an email by 1” they still had a job:

HuffPost employees, after a year of working through a pandemic that isn’t over, were invited to a meeting today with the password “spring is here,” where they were told 47 of them would be laid off. They would only know if they still had a job if they didn’t receive an email by 1 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) March 9, 2021

Bassett went on to call this “cruel and psychotic and ridiculous”:

That is cruel and psychotic and ridiculous. — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) March 9, 2021

Well, at least BuzzFeed didn’t put the layoff notice in listicle form:

I’ve been laid off twice and I retrospectively appreciate that both times bosses took me out to break the news personally. We had standards in the aughts! https://t.co/pJfQGOjFpz — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 9, 2021

As in, “spring cleaning”?

Making employees type the password SPRING IS HERE to log into a Zoom where they find out they’re fired is the height of cruelty. https://t.co/KFw8E2z6Fj — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) March 9, 2021

BuzzFeed is also being criticized for firing international workers with visas:

in addition to every other entirely fucked up thing, huffpo laid off several international employees who depend on the company for their visa — during a pandemic, with no warning. this is tantamount to destroying not just someone’s livelihood but their whole life. i am livid. — Anna Silman (@annaesilman) March 9, 2021

It’s not a good look, that’s for sure:

is willy wonka in control over there? https://t.co/bgwANlB57U — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 9, 2021

Hmm, trying to think of a worse way to tell people that they’re part of a round of layoffs and I just can’t. https://t.co/pLFmjLqX6y — Ed Bott (@edbott) March 9, 2021

Man the latest Saw is dark https://t.co/PTdMboYGAs — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) March 9, 2021

I don’t think there’s a *good* way to lay off 30% of your writers. I just imagine there has to be a better way. https://t.co/n2Dsg6CbA0 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) March 9, 2021

Whether this is due to incompetence or pure cruelty, the @HuffPost management is devising new ways to undermine the dignity of workers. https://t.co/KpXhcm6Xb7 — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 9, 2021

