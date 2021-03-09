https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/09/heres-why-the-selection-of-joon-kim-as-an-independent-investigator-is-potentially-fatal-news-for-andrew-cuomo/

New York Attorney General Tish James announced on Monday that she selected Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark to head the independent investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

James called both attorneys “independent, legal experts with decades of experience”:

Kim was Preet Bharara’s deputy when he was the U.S. Attorney in the SDNY:

And when James says Kim has “decades of experience,” she means experienced investigating and prosecuting those closest to Cuomo:

She didn’t mention that part in the bio she provided, however:

So we have one independent investigator who is not afraid to go directly at the governor and another one with experience on “employment and discrimination cases involving race, gender, harassment, pregnancy, age, disability, sexual orientation, and identity”:

The bottom line is that Cuomo should be very worried about what comes next. Buckle up.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...