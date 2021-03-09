https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/09/heres-why-the-selection-of-joon-kim-as-an-independent-investigator-is-potentially-fatal-news-for-andrew-cuomo/

New York Attorney General Tish James announced on Monday that she selected Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark to head the independent investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

My office has appointed former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne L. Clark to lead our investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) March 8, 2021

James called both attorneys “independent, legal experts with decades of experience”:

They are both independent, legal experts with decades of experience. There is no question they have the knowledge and background necessary to lead this investigation and provide New Yorkers with the answers they deserve. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) March 8, 2021

Kim was Preet Bharara’s deputy when he was the U.S. Attorney in the SDNY:

And when James says Kim has “decades of experience,” she means experienced investigating and prosecuting those closest to Cuomo:

Ex-U.S. Attorney Joon Kim is @PreetBharara’s former deputy, including when SDNY pursued the “Albany on Trial” cases that convicted Cuomo’s ex-“right hand man” Joseph Percoco—and other associates of the governor. https://t.co/PRhzEgqwnf — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) March 8, 2021

She didn’t mention that part in the bio she provided, however:

AG James’s bio for ex-U.S. Attorney Kim neglects to mention his experience as the second-in-command during a case that put a man Cuomo considered “like a brother” behind bars for corruption. That’s one of the two point people in this new probe against Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/vgcXOd2WmT — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) March 8, 2021

So we have one independent investigator who is not afraid to go directly at the governor and another one with experience on “employment and discrimination cases involving race, gender, harassment, pregnancy, age, disability, sexual orientation, and identity”:

Clark is an experienced attorney from the firm Vladeck, Raskin, and Clark. According to her bio she, “represents clients in a wide variety of employment and discrimination cases involving race, gender, harassment, pregnancy, age, disability, sexual orientation, and identity.” — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) March 8, 2021

The bottom line is that Cuomo should be very worried about what comes next. Buckle up.

