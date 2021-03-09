https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/09/hero-reporter-asks-jen-psaki-about-the-white-house-cat-that-americans-were-promised-but-she-has-no-updates/

As you’ve surely heard by now, since President Biden’s dogs have received more coverage than any of his executive orders, first dog Major Biden is being sent home to Delaware after causing a “minor injury” to an “unfamiliar” person at the White House. Poor Major’s dog bed was spotted leaning up against the outside wall of the White House by intrepid reporters.

Since the topic of pets came up, one reporter decided to go ahead and ask: What happened to the cat we were promised? The Bidens were going to adopt a cat.

Reporter: “We were promised a White House cat, what happened to that?” Psaki: “Where is the cat? Today is a good day for the cat. I don’t have any update on the cat. We know the cat will break the internet.” pic.twitter.com/6WYlhXrLwi — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 9, 2021

We can’t say enough how sorry we are to the White House’s sign language interpreter.

“I don’t have any update on the cat,” @PressSec Jen Psaki says when asked when feline moves into the White House. “We know the cat will break the internet.” pic.twitter.com/lOxAQJy45s — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 9, 2021

“Today’s a good day for the cat,” says Psaki, who adds that the “cat will break the internet.” So, high expectations for that kitty. — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) March 9, 2021

WE WERE PROMISED A WHITE HOUSE CAT WHAT HAPPENED TO THAT? (psaki has no update) — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) March 9, 2021

Who is the hero accountability reporter who asked Jen Psaki about the First Cat — Dara Lind (@DLind) March 9, 2021

We’re not sure. But this isn’t the first time the White House cat has come up; Psaki addressed it in one of her weekly updates in January, where she also said the cat would “dominate the internet.”

🐾Meoweee! As usual, the pawsome WH @PressSec got it right: #TheFirstCat will indeed dominate – sorry, pawminate – the internet. Although I am a bit jealous, as I will lose my #COTUS title, I am purry, purry excited to meet the new kitty that the #FirstCouple will adopt – Winston pic.twitter.com/u8wFEdLMZW — The Oval Pawffice® 🇺🇸 Fans (@TheOvalPawffice) January 30, 2021

Where’s Winston?

Someone gonna ask Jen Psaki about the cat? Where is the cat?! — Brandi’s Chick Inn 🐔😾 (@ItsTheBrandi) February 3, 2021

breath-taking journalism here — Susan Bell (@susiecoyote) March 9, 2021

How do some of these people become journalists? — JT Wittmo (@JTWittmo) March 9, 2021

How about some actual freaking questions — Let Freedom Ring (@RealDenisGarvey) March 9, 2021

What a fucking clown show 🤡 — TumTum (@tumtum196) March 9, 2021

More hard-hitting questions, I see. Journalism is officially dead. — Tony Neanderthal James (@TonyJam15655045) March 9, 2021

Hard hitting — American Greatness (@JMatt37905494) March 9, 2021

Lol, they all act like everything is fine so they can ask stupid ass questions. — 🇺🇸 (@FPCONDELTA) March 9, 2021

Also, did the intelligence agencies allow Jeffrey Epstein to traffic children for purposes of the state? What color will the cat be? — Chris James (@CJTalksFunny) March 9, 2021

Who knew that Major Biden would be the major news story of the day? And speaking of family members, where’s Hunter? In the doghouse?

