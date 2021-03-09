https://www.dailywire.com/news/homeland-security-member-makes-stunning-prediction-on-how-many-illegals-will-be-trying-to-enter-u-s-by-summer

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), a member of the Homeland Security Committee, predicted during a Fox News interview on Tuesday that a million illegal aliens will be trying to unlawfully enter the U.S. by summer as President Joe Biden’s border crisis continues to worsen.

“President Biden says he wants us to be humane, he’s actually created a humanitarian crisis, these poor children, they get trafficked all the way up that dangerous route,” he said. “And now we don’t have enough detention space to put them in and then you get the COVID crisis down there as well. I think, they created this Biden border crisis, they need to fix it.”

Later in the interview, McCaul said, “I predict this, and by summer, you’re going to see as my governor just said, that probably, you know, somewhere around a million people trying to get into this country, illegally.”

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) says that by the summer there will be “probably somewhere around a million people trying to get into this country illegally” because of the crisis that President Joe Biden and Democrats created. pic.twitter.com/g6L5rmvv7K — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 10, 2021

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS HOST: You know, they’ve clearly send a different message than the message that we are hearing from Jen Psaki at the podium, which is that now is not the time to come. In fact, they said this right before the inauguration, because obviously they had concerns about this. So what do they do now? REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL (R-TX): Well, in fact, the Secretary of Homeland Security said, ‘Don’t come now, but you can’t come.’ And that’s actually the wrong statement, wrong message, to be sending. You know, I was a federal prosecutor down there in Texas, I know the border, I chaired Homeland, I’ve been down there probably more than any other member, I’ve seen this movie before and it’s all about deterrence. And when the green lights on, and the messaging is, ‘if you come, you can stay,’ they’re going to come and the traffickers know this, they’re very smart. They’re very advanced in their skills. And really the sad thing about this Martha is, you know, President Biden says he wants us to be humane, he’s actually created a humanitarian crisis, these poor children, they get trafficked all the way up that dangerous route. And now we don’t have enough detention space to put them in and then you get the COVID crisis down there as well. I think, they created this Biden border crisis, they need to fix it. MACCALLUM: Yeah. I mean, it’s pretty remarkable when you think about it, that we’ve created a situation where you’re not allowed to fly into the country on an airplane with COVID. You have to be tested everywhere, right? In every entry point of the country, you have to be tested or have some documentation except that one section of the southern border, where if you want to walk across with COVID, you can. How does that make any sense? MCCAUL: It makes no sense at all. And I think it’s, it’s not only a threat to these children who are being exploited, but again, they know the laws in our country. But it’s also a threat to Americans of this population coming in. And yet Biden has cut off these agreements with Mexico, Central America, where they had to stay in Mexico to apply for asylum. And now they’re, I’ve seen this before, Martha, I predict this, and by summer, you’re going to see as my governor just said, that probably, you know, somewhere around a million people trying to get into this country, illegally. And as I said before, it’s ironic that you can get into this country illegally easier than you get a tour of this Capitol right behind me.

