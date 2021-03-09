https://www.oann.com/house-democrats-gear-up-to-pass-covid-relief-bill-on-wednesday/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=house-democrats-gear-up-to-pass-covid-relief-bill-on-wednesday

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined from left by Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., and Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., finishes a news conference ahead of the vote on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

UPDATED 1:20 PM PT – Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The House received the American Rescue Plan and is slated to hold a vote on Wednesday morning.

The Senate sent the COVID relief bill to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer’s (D-Md.) office on Tuesday, and the House Rules Committee is slated to meet for a procedural vote before it is sent to the full House for a vote.

This came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) touted the benefits of the nearly $2 trillion bill, arguing it would “do many great things” for American families.

“If you are a caregiver, whether for a child or a senior or whatever, you will, childcare is substantially supported in this legislation,” Pelosi stated. “If you are a teacher, schools will be able to be open more safely with an increased funding to do so with ventilation, separation and the rest to have our children return safely and our teachers as well.”

House Republicans have argued the plan does little to benefit anyone, saying 91 percent of the bill doesn’t go towards COVID related needs.

