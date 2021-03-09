https://www.oann.com/house-democrats-gear-up-to-pass-covid-relief-bill-on-wednesday/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=house-democrats-gear-up-to-pass-covid-relief-bill-on-wednesday

UPDATED 1:20 PM PT – Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The House received the American Rescue Plan and is slated to hold a vote on Wednesday morning.

#NEW The House will vote Wednesday on the Senate’s revised version of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package — Greta Wall (@GretaLWall) March 9, 2021

The Senate sent the COVID relief bill to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer’s (D-Md.) office on Tuesday, and the House Rules Committee is slated to meet for a procedural vote before it is sent to the full House for a vote.

This came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) touted the benefits of the nearly $2 trillion bill, arguing it would “do many great things” for American families.

Americans overwhelmingly support @POTUS’s #AmericanRescuePlan to put: 🩹Shots in arms

💵Money in pockets

🏫Children in schools

🛠People in jobs It’s time to #BuildBackBetter — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 5, 2021

“If you are a caregiver, whether for a child or a senior or whatever, you will, childcare is substantially supported in this legislation,” Pelosi stated. “If you are a teacher, schools will be able to be open more safely with an increased funding to do so with ventilation, separation and the rest to have our children return safely and our teachers as well.”

House Republicans have argued the plan does little to benefit anyone, saying 91 percent of the bill doesn’t go towards COVID related needs.

COVID-19 relief packages should be directly tied to the pandemic. This $1.9 trillion 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥 has only 9% going towards actual COVID-19 health spending. We must focus on targeted relief to reopen our schools, businesses, and communities as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/sMBwhTm9HU — Rep. David Schweikert (@RepDavid) March 9, 2021

